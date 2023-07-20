ASX LIVE | ASX 200 Closes Flat; May Fall with Wall St after Telsa & Netflix Pull NASDAQ to 4 Month Low

Consumers may be overpaying for power

Consumers in Australia may be overpaying for power, according to a new report.

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) report found that wholesale electricity prices have fallen sharply in recent weeks, but retail prices have continued to rise.

Source: ABC News

The AER’s report found that wholesale electricity prices ranged from as little as $65MWh in Tasmania to $148MWh in NSW in the June quarter.

The AER attributed the decline in wholesale prices to several factors but highlighted the 1100MW of new wind, solar and battery capacity that was added to the grid during the period. There were also fewer outages at coal plants compared with the previous year.

However, retail prices have continued to rise, with some consumers facing increases of up to 25%.

This is because power retailers are basing their prices on future wholesale prices, which are still relatively high.

The AER’s report warned that consumers may be overpaying for power if they are locked into contracts with retailers that are not reflecting the current market conditions.