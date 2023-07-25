ASX LIVE | ASX to Rise following Wall Street Rally, Earnings Season continues for Big Tech and XJO

Mixed signals from US markets

The stock market began 2023 on a solid note, with the S&P 500 surging 27% from its bottom, emerging from its longest bear market since the 1940s.

Positive economic indicators, such as cooled inflation, a robust job market, and retail spending, have contributed to the market’s optimism, with economists raising GDP estimates for the upcoming quarters.

Despite these positive signs, there are reasons for caution. The Conference Board’s leading economic index has continuously declined for 15 months, signalling a potential economic slowdown.

Additionally, the bond market is raising concerns, with longer-term U.S. Treasury yields lower than shorter-term ones, indicating possible rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The stock market’s rally has puzzled some experts, given these warning signs and the rich valuations relative to history.

The S&P 500’s price-to-projected-earnings ratio is at its highest level in years, making it more vulnerable to a pullback.

While inflation has cooled, it remains above the Fed’s target. Central bank officials may consider lifting rates again, which could have unpredictable consequences for the economy and the markets.

Investors are split between optimism and caution, with some firms selling U.S. stocks to protect against a potential downturn.

The market’s resilience and future trajectory remain uncertain, leaving investors on watch for any shifts in the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates.

