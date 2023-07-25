ASX LIVE | ASX to Rise following Wall Street Rally, Earnings Season continues for Big Tech and XJO
Mixed signals from US markets
The stock market began 2023 on a solid note, with the S&P 500 surging 27% from its bottom, emerging from its longest bear market since the 1940s.
Positive economic indicators, such as cooled inflation, a robust job market, and retail spending, have contributed to the market’s optimism, with economists raising GDP estimates for the upcoming quarters.
Despite these positive signs, there are reasons for caution. The Conference Board’s leading economic index has continuously declined for 15 months, signalling a potential economic slowdown.
Additionally, the bond market is raising concerns, with longer-term U.S. Treasury yields lower than shorter-term ones, indicating possible rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The stock market’s rally has puzzled some experts, given these warning signs and the rich valuations relative to history.
The S&P 500’s price-to-projected-earnings ratio is at its highest level in years, making it more vulnerable to a pullback.
While inflation has cooled, it remains above the Fed’s target. Central bank officials may consider lifting rates again, which could have unpredictable consequences for the economy and the markets.
Investors are split between optimism and caution, with some firms selling U.S. stocks to protect against a potential downturn.
The market’s resilience and future trajectory remain uncertain, leaving investors on watch for any shifts in the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates.
See the link below if you want to see more of our thoughts on where this leaves your trades.
Victoria takes bulk of new construction projects
It seems Victoria has come out swinging in the past few months, taking the majority of major new construction projects.
The total of new projects is down 13.7% in the past year, but major cities continue to see apartments and commercial buildings greenlit as big cities still face high rent prices.
Median unit rents for June 2023 sit at:
- Sydney $670, up 27.6% this year
- Melbourne $500 up 22% this year
- Brisbane $530 up 17.8% this year
- Adelaide $430 up 13.2% this year
- Perth $480 up 20% this year
Corelogic Cordell Construction Report.
Vic taking the lion's share of new projects..
– Total number of new projects identified over the past 3 mths is 9.4% higher than the previous 3 mths.
– Total number of new projects identified over the past yr is -13.7% lower than the 12… pic.twitter.com/zinIYNXGk0
— Catherine Cashmore (@CC_CASHMORE) July 25, 2023
Midday Update
ASX 200 remains up 0.28% at 7,326.8 with little movement since the mornings jump.
Materials and Energy Sectors are the main two sectors holding the ASX up, with eight of the eleven sectors down this morning.
This is thanks to rising commodity prices, as crude oil sits above the 52-week moving average.
Here are today’s biggest gainers and losers:
ASX miners rebound
The mining sector is recovering from a sell-off with strength today as Iron ore prices edged up to US$ 112.47 a tonne.
August futures contracts on the Singapore exchange hit a high of $115.22 overnight before coming back down to $112.63.
BHP, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto are all up today, as well as large energy companies who are tracking with high oil prices.
Brent Crude Oil prices are up 3.27% this past 7 days, trading at US$82.79 per barrel.
China’s leaders signal limited help to economy
The important Politburo meeting has come and gone without any promises of the large stimulus package some were hoping for to restart the struggling Chinese economy.
But there was some good news for the markets.
China’s top leaders pledged more support for the struggling real estate sector and aim to boost consumption while resolving local government debt.
The ruling Communist Party’s Politburo, led by President Xi Jinping, promised ‘counter-cyclical’ policies, indicating further economic support and adjustments to property sector restrictions.
Without the larger boost, it seems that this will have a limited impact on global markets unless China can restart its growth with these small steps.
ASX movement today
ASIC accuses Vanguard of greenwashing
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has accused fund management giant Vanguard of misleading investors in its over $1 billion ethical bond fund about the sustainability of its assets.
The regulator alleges that Vanguard did not screen out investments in fossil fuels as promised, and is seeking penalties and declarations of wrongdoing.
This is the second major greenwashing case brought by ASIC this year.
Good morning
ASX opens up 0.31% at 7,328.9; this follows rallies seen in the US equities markets. Optimism there is running at highs not seen since April 2021 as the bull market continues.
Meanwhile, in commodities Oil and Gas prices are up today. European gas prices are up 20% after maintenance in major plants in Norway was extended, signalling Europe’s continued sensitivity to supply issues.
- $AUD up +0.18% at 67.35 US cents
- ASX futures down -0.12% to 7,291.5
- S&P 500 up +0.40%
- NASDAQ up +0.19%
- DOW up +0.52%
- FTSE up +0.19%
- STOXX down -0.071%
- SSE down -0.11%
- Bitcoin down -3.01% to $US 29,161.63
- Spot gold down -0.34% to $US 1,954.70
- Iron ore up +0.04% to $US 112.47
- Brent Crude up +2.07% to $US 82.75pb
All figures shown are from 10:10am AEST