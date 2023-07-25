ASX LIVE | XJO to Rise, Market Awaits Inflation Data Today; Google and MSFT Post Earnings

Mineral Resources misses guidance

Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN] shares are up by 3.76% despite missing guidance on lithium exports from its WA mine that it owns in partnership with battery chemicals giant Albemarle.

The Quarterly Exploration and Mining Activities Report released today for June showed shipments of spodumene concentrate were down 26% on the previous three months.

For the full year, shipments were 143k tonnes, below the targeted 150-170k.

In other big news, founder and director Chris Ellison announced the company would be pulling out of a billion-dollar deal to acquire a stake in downstream assets in China owned by Albermarle.

Mr Ellison pointed to trade disputes and uncertain conditions for Western countries in China as the main reason, saying:

‘When Australia is trading with China and Australia doesn’t go along with some of the social decisions that are made in China, then they go and ban our coal, they ban our wine … they ban a whole bunch of stuff,’

‘The risk for Australians in China is high, and we don’t want to trap money in China’.

The company has now outlined a plan for a WA plant for processing.

Currently, China dominates the downstream processing of spodumene into various lithium products, which many countries are now pursuing as ‘strategic importance’ in moving towards net-zero policies.

Source: International Energy Agency