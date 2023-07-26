ASX LIVE | XJO to Open Flat after US Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High, Meta Beats Earnings

Rio shares drop

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] shares are down by 2.49% as struggling economies and regulations bite into profits.

Rio Tinto’s half-year profit has slumped 34% to $US5.7 billion (AU$8.4 billion) following weaker commodity prices.

The weaker results are a sign of the changing economic landscape. Commodity prices have been under pressure in recent months due to a number of factors, including slowing economic growth in China and rising inflation.

Rio Tinto’s flagship Australian iron ore division was the hardest hit, with profits falling 37%. The company shipped 6% more iron ore in the first half of the year, but the average price it received was 11% lower.

Copper prices were also down 12%, and aluminium prices were down 25%. These declines also weighed on Rio Tinto’s results.

Rio wiped more than $1 billion off the value of its carbon-intensive alumina refineries in Australia as it faces increasing emission caps and toughening climate policies that are cutting into profitability. The company acknowledged the purpose of the scheme but said it would be, ‘tough on assets that are not super profitable‘.

‘It doesn’t take away the fact that it is a cost on an asset that doesn’t make money,’ Rio Tinto’s CEO Stausholm said.

‘That’s why we are working so hard to work with the government to future-proof these assets for decades to come because there is no doubt that change is necessary – we cannot continue with a level of carbon dioxide emissions from those assets, we need to find a decarbonisation pathway forward that keeps those assets competitive.’

Despite the weaker results, CEO Jakob Stausholm said that the company is ‘well-positioned for the long term.’ He pointed to the company’s strong balance sheet and its focus on innovation as key strengths.

Some analysts believe that Chinese demand for steelmaking ingredients such as iron ore will slump in the next five months due to weak demand in its construction and property sectors.

For now, Rio will continue to struggle with suppressed commodity prices until we see true big-package stimulus coming out of China.

The company also announced an interim dividend of $US1.77 per share, which was lower than analyst expectations.