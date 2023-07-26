ASX LIVE | XJO to Open Flat after US Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High, Meta Beats Earnings
- Overnight: US – pending Home sales (MoM) should be a nice indicator to check the veracity of today’s economic health.
- Tomorrow: AUS – Producer Price Index (PPI) YoY Q2
- Afternoon: GER – German GDP and CPI data for Q2
- Evening: US – Core PCE Price Index MoM
Market close update
ASX 200 closed up 0.73%, trading at 7,455.9. A five-month high for the index. Real Estate and Information Technology were the top sector gainers for today, but it was a fairly positive day all around, with only the Energy and Materials sectors down, largely as mean retracement after yesterday’s gains in those two sectors.
- $AUD up +0.26% at 67.88 US cents
- ASX futures up +0.71% to 7,409.0
- S&P 500 flat -0.016%
- NASDAQ down -0.12%
- DOW up +0.23%
- FTSE down -0.19%
- STOXX down -0.90%
- SSE down -0.18%
- Bitcoin up +0.64% to $US 29,448.20
- Spot gold up +0.15% to $US 1,975.02
- Iron ore up 0.15% to $US 112.89
- Brent Crude up +0.16% to $US 83.06pb
ASX 200 Sector Top Performance
- Real Estate up 3.33%
- Information Technology up +2.19%
- Discretionary up +2.08%
The best individual performers:
- Sandfire Resources [ASX:SFR], up 9.00%
- Insignia Financial [ASX:IFL], up 6.93%
- Ingenia Communities Group [ASX:INA], up 6.85%
- Charter Hall Group [ASX:CHC], up 5.37%
- Corporate Travel Management [ASX:CTD], up 5.07%
The worst performers:
- Regis Resources [ASX:RRL], down 10.77%
- Whitehaven Coal [ASX:WHC], down 5.85%
- New Hope Corporation [ASX:NHC], down 5.65%
- Iluka Resources [ASX:ILU], down 4.37%
- Macquarie Group [ASX:MQG], down 4.37%
All figures shown are from 4:35pm AEST
Global manufacturing still struggling
With the US equities market leading the charge of investors who are shrugging off ideas of a recession, it may be worth looking at another perspective.
A headwind that could point to a global slowdown comes from the corporate landscape.
PMIs, or purchasing manufacturing indices, measure the prevailing direction of economic trends in manufacturing.
The PMI is based on a monthly survey across 19 industries, covering both upstream and downstream activity to gain a holistic view of the system.
The PMI indices have been trending down across most of the world. This weakness comes from both a wider rotation away from manufacturing goods into producing services in developing nations and the lack of inventory going back into storage currently as companies shed risk.
All of this will serve as a drag on growth as markets that are overreliant on China for trade try and restart some manufacturing or pray for more stimulus from China.
The quarterly Politburo meeting in China that just went by signalled the market’s reliance on China more than anything else.
Chinese officials pledged to step up policy support for the economy without offering any details or large promises.
This was enough to send the materials sector and China-linked companies soaring.
For now, it’s vague promises and a winded economy.
Source: J.P Morgan
ASX Tech stocks on the rise
The ASX 200 Information Technology (XIJ) has had a good 2023 so far. Sadly it’s been overshadowed by its bigger brothers over the Pacific in the tech lead rally of the S&P 500 and NASDAQ.
But success here should still not be shrugged off. The XJO has had a tough year so far, with unsteady macro outlooks and a struggling China we have seen the base index up 6.07% since the start of the year.
Compare this to the XIJ which is up 36.88% in 2023 to date, posting its best half-year performance since H2 2020.
Source: Market Index
It seems, for now, Australian tech is inextricably linked to the US tech market, but as the market moves into maturity, we may see some positions that are able to withstand the movements of US capital and eyeballs.
Here are some of today’s big movers.
Equities market ignores Fed rate hikes
The Fed raised US interest rates to a 22-year high of 5.25-5.50%.
The market let out a collective shrug.
Media is still churning its usual news about how to digest and interpret the latest raise…
But the reality is, that the market has long priced this in and is already looking at the next thing around the corner.
Earnings season is in full swing, and so far, the optimism has become visibly palpable.
Words like ‘Nirvana scenario’ and new theories to explain the bond yield inversion are being thrown around in the fixed-income markets.
‘Soft landing’ or no recession ideas have moved from a minority position to near parity with bearish sentiment within the equity markets.
The Fed announced yesterday that it doesn’t expect the US markets to face recession.
These changes are so recent that we have yet to see substantial flowthrough into media and general business confidence.
US Business Confidence
Source: Moody’s
But soon they will; Before that, it may be a good time to go shopping on the ASX and pick up some stocks that are balanced for your risk profile.
If you’re looking for some ideas, try the link below — happy hunting.
Midday market update
ASX 200 up 0.74% to 7,456.4 as Real Estate and Information Technology Sectors lead the charge in positive sentiment. ASX currently sits at a five-month high as more investors believe we may be at the end of the rate hike cycle, or at the very least, the RBA meeting next week will likely keep rates on pause.
These bets come after the consumer price index (CPI) data out yesterday showed a 6% rise in prices — lower than the expected 6.2%, indicating inflation is coming down fast enough to warrant caution from the RBA not to add further pain into the economy.
Megaport shares are up 10.45% this morning after reaching the top end of its earnings guidance for financial year 2023.
Ingenia Communities Group rebounded from yesterday’s drop, now trading at $4.145 per share, up 5.20% at midday.
Australian inflation past its peak
CPI data out this week has shown inflation is past its peak, but it seems services inflation remains sticky.
The next set of questions will inevitably be, if we are getting inflation on top of inflation, do we need another rate hike?
And then, if we are at peak rates, how long before the RBA brings them down?
Aust June qtr CPI up < expected at 0.8%qoq/6%yoy (mkt & our forecast was 6.2%)
Trimmed mean +0.9%qoq/5.9%yoy (mkt was 6%, we were 5.9%)
The mthly inflation indicator for Jun also slowed further to 5.4%yoy
Annualising the trimmed mean gives 3.6%, down from peak of 7.6% in Sep qtr pic.twitter.com/8sE8dKWpZP
Global Markets
Here’s an update on global markets overnight. Gold continues to climb as Wall St remained subdued by the hike. European markets continue to climb cautiously as Euro gas prices and food begin to drop as supply issues from Ukraine and Norway begin to resolve.
The US Fed is no longer forecasting a recession for the US market. This call was also echoed at the Congressional Budget Office, which released estimates overnight that forecasted a 0.4% GDP annual rate for the second half of the year.
Good morning investors. Here are the morning market updates
- $AUD up -0.43% at 67.60 US cents
- ASX futures up +0.62% to 7,357.0
- S&P 500 flat -0.016%
- NASDAQ down -0.12%
- DOW up +0.23%
- FTSE down -0.19%
- STOXX up +0.90%
- SSE down -0.26%
- Bitcoin up +0.89% to $US 29,465.87
- Spot gold up +1.17% to $US 1,974.65
- Iron ore up +0.19% to $US 112.72
- Brent Crude down -0.82% to $US 82.95pb
All figures shown are from 09:00am AEST