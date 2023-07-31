ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Higher; Origin, IGO, Lynas, Bubs Feature

This is a bigger deal than AI: Ryan Dinse

Last Wednesday, one tweet made me sit up straight in bed.

You see, an amazing scientific story was playing out in real time.

If it’s proven true — and we’ll very much know this week if it is — then the implications are profound.

Let me explain…

The tweet in question was this one from Princeton physics graduate Alex Kaplan:

So what did Alex see that made him so excited?

Well, last week, a new paper was published by several well-known Korean scientists claiming they’d discovered one of the holy grail of physics.

Namely, the discovery of the first ever room-temperature, ambient-pressure superconductor (SC).

A superconductor is a material that transmits electricity without resistance.

In the past, we’ve only been able to create such materials at very, very low temperatures and at high pressure.

This has made them unfeasible for most real-life situations.

But a room-temperature superconductor opens up amazing possibilities.

Energy is probably the biggest one.

Imagine transmission lines that don’t ‘leak’ electricity.

100kWh (kilowatt hours) is lost each year in the US alone thanks to this energy loss. That’s the equivalent of three large nuclear reactors running 24/7 365 days a year.

At the generation point huge savings could be made too.

Check out the table:

Source: Twitter (still sticking with the original name. Sorry, Musk)

These are big figures. And when you extrapolate them out into the world, it changes the economics for the entire energy market.

What else?

Well, how about a phone that doesn’t turn into a mini oven when you’re looking at TikTok videos all day!

Remember, no resistance means no heat so your phone won’t get hot. It also means no noisy, cooling fans whirling away in your computer either.

What’s more, because superconductors are the perfect batteries, you probably won’t have to recharge your phone very often either.

Or anything really!

You simply inject a current into an SC coil until you need it.

There’s more…

How about quantum computers in everyone’s home? Or even levitating trains that could do New York to Los Angeles in less than an hour?

These both become possible with the advent of a viable room-temperature superconductor.

This was the future we were promised!

I’ve barely touched the surface of what this technology makes possible. As Alex Kaplan tweeted, it’s a big deal and probably even bigger than AI in terms of its impact.

Happy days then?

Not so fast…

As I’ll show you now, there’s a lot of scepticism about this paper and if the claims will hold up to closer scrutiny…