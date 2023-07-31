ASX LIVE | RBA keeps rates on hold at 4.10%; PMT Sells 5% to Lithium Giant, Credit Corp Profits Down 5%

RBA pause gives some relief for homeowners with mortages

The RBA’s decision today could be heard from the collective sigh from mortgage owners around Australia who have been struggling with high interest rates since the RBA began its tightening cycle last year.

The average mortgage rate of a relatively recent owner-occupier was approximately 6.80% in June.

This was in part due to the large number of homeowners who were on variable rates or whose fixed-rate loans expired as interest rates began to rise.

Source: ABS

A further 28% of current fixed-rate loans will expire before the end of the year, followed by 38% in 2024.

These mortgages account for an average of around 25.1% of a household’s disposable income. When the RBA began the tightening cycle, they released a paper estimating that the service rates for mortgages would not get over 9% of disposable income.

Compare this to the United States, where only 11% of household debt has adjustable interest rates.

Source: Moody

You can see why the American economy has dodged the sting of 11 Fed rate hikes so well, as the US market remains insulated from the pain and consumers continue to spend.

US household debt service sits in the single digits as a percentage of disposable income.

If Australia’s inflation continues to fall, the RBA must ensure that it doesn’t overdo further hikes to ensure that these homeowners aren’t crushed by these debts and continue to spend in the economy.

Source: Charlie Bilello