ASX LIVE | ASX to Fall; Aussie dollar drops, Westgold posts guidance, Uber Makes its First Profit, US Credit Downgraded

Westgold Resources shares tumble

Westgold Resources [ASX:WGX] shares fell by 9.80% today, trading at $1.54, after releasing a modest production guidance for FY24.

Source: Westgold Resources

With guidance only showing a small increase in production, many investors were disappointed at the results, despite the lower All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) of $1800-2000/oz for FY24.

Westgold Managing Director, Wayne Bramwell commented today, attempting to promote the slow and steady approach to investors:

‘Westgold delivered its guidance in FY23, hitting the top end of production guidance and mid-point of costs. This was achieved while undertaking an organisational transformation which has placed the Company in a position to build cash and enhance profitability on a sustainable basis.’

‘Our safety, cost out and efficiency programmes will continue to drive productivity in FY24 and with full exposure to the gold price from August, we will continue to build balance sheet strength. The business is now structured to deliver safe and profitable ounces and critically, our FY24 growth ambitions are funded from our existing cash resources.’