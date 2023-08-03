ASX News LIVE | XJO Falls; Janus Henderson, Link, Solvar Feature

Next 12 months will throw up fantastic opportunities: Callum Newman

The Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold.

Overall, the reaction was muted. I’d say most stocks had moved in advance of the official announcement.

However, looking out to the end of the year, there’s good news for investors in all of this.

It’s likely rates stay on hold until next year some time.

Rising rates have been a big headwind for the market over the last 12 months.

Now investors can move confidently knowing that monetary policy is more predictable.

In fact, they already are.

I can say that with reasonable confidence because some of the stocks in my portfolios for Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator have lifted quite strongly since March.

For my money, the most astonishing thing about Tuesday had nothing to do with the RBA.

A company called Credit Corp [ASX:CCP] came out with its financial year results.

Look at what the Australian Financial Review observed about it:

‘The number of Australians struggling to pay their credit card bills is small and showing few signs of growth, despite repeated interest rate rises, the soaring cost of living and a softening economy. ‘Credit Corp boss Thomas Beregi, whose business buys books of distressed credit card and personal loans customers off the banks, says the Australian consumer is “still in really good shape” with few borrowers either in arrears or default.’

Hey, I want hours of my life back!

The drumbeat of negativity since the start of 2022 has almost never ended. I’ve been reading a mountain of it ever since.

There were calls for a 30–40% drop in house prices, mortgage cliffs, and recession.

The reality is the ASX today is within striking distance of its all-time high.

By hook or by crook, Australia has gone through the fastest rate hike in a generation and come through it in reasonable shape.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing.

Here’s a chart of volatility (via the VIX Index) over 2022 as all these fears washed through the market.

It went haywire:

This is part of what made the 2022 market so hard through the middle of the year.

The good news is volatility has waned substantially in 2023.

This should make ‘momentum’-style trading and positioning much easier to achieve than last year.

Volatility is the opposite of trend.

What’s good about that?

It’s less stressful, for a start! Plus, you can get some ripping runs that, at times, feel effortless.

There’s nothing without risk, of course, but I expect the next 12 months to throw up some fantastic investment and trading opportunities.