ASX LIVE | XJO Recovers; ASX to Watch: Azure Minerals, Block; Wall St Earnings: Apple Down, Amazon Up

Australian household savings ratio at 15-year low

Many market analysts are now guessing that the RBA has come to the end of its tightening cycle, with some even forecasting easing as early as next year.

That may be a little earlier than I would think, but with the changing of the guard at the RBA and the new mindset of the Reserve Bank to incorporate the goal of full employment into their calculations, it’s anyone’s guess.

Two charts that I think support the idea that the RBA has done enough and we are at peak interest rates despite the tight labour market are these:

Source: ABS

The quarterly share of disposable income seen above is usually underreported by the ABS as it aggregates entire households, and therefore the averages hide a much higher number for individual incomes.

This has been enough of a drag on spending already as we see consumption spending dropping across the board as folks avoid going out or putting off that next big cost or replacing that fridge.

But overall, the pain hasn’t been that bad as many people dipped into their savings that accrued over the Pandemic, as they stayed in and squirrelled away money, boosting savings.

But that has run out. Australian household savings ratio has reached a 15-year low of 3.7%.

Source: ABS

PRD Chief Economist Dr Asti Mardiasmo said the decline in household savings is a major concern given our long-term running average is approximately 5%.

‘Rapid cash rate rises and cost of living increases have directly impacted our savings levels with more of us either not saving as much, or dipping into our savings,’ Dr Mardiasmo said.

‘The scary part is that the household savings ratio is at an aggregate level – that is, the whole of Australia.’

‘That means at a distribution level – so different demographics, different incomes – there will be households that have less than 4.5% in their savings.’