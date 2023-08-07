ASX News LIVE | XJO Falls; PLS, LKE, LTR, DXC Feature; JPMorgan Dumps US Recession Call

Monday markets with Greg Canavan

Annual reporting season kicks off in earnest in Australia this week.

The big one is the Commonwealth Bank of Australia [ASX:CBA], which reports on Wednesday. Before I show you how the market is positioned going into these results, let’s take a quick look at last week’s action…

The ASX 200 fell by just more than 1%. Property trusts and the banks led the falls, down 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Interestingly, the Consumer Discretionary sector was the only one to finish the week in the green, up 0.8%.

This move is especially interesting given the poor retail data out last week, as the Australian Financial Review reports:

‘The volume of retail goods and services consumed by households fell by 0.5 per cent in the three months to June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday shows, led by sharp falls in household goods like appliances and purchases at department stores.

‘The contraction follows a 0.8 per cent fall in volumes in the March quarter and a 0.4 per cent decline in December, marking only the second time in the data’s 40-year history that volumes have fallen for three consecutive quarters. The other streak occurred during the global financial crisis in 2008.

‘The figures confirm households are cutting back on non-essential spending as they grapple with high inflation and the fastest interest rate tightening cycle in decades.’

Yet, if you look at the chart below, you’ll see the sector bottomed in June last year. The market very quickly priced in the impact of rising rates, then spent the second half of 2022 unwinding some of the move.

However, in my view, the sector is at risk of rolling over again. Interest rates may be close to peaking (if they haven’t already), but they will likely remain high for the rest of the year. In the meantime, the delayed impact of past rate rises will continue to hurt household finances.

Source: Optuma

Over in the US, the S&P 500 fell 2.27% while the Nasdaq sank 2.85%.

Apple Inc [NASDAQ:AAPL] disappointed while Amazon.com, Inc [NASDAQ:AMZN] impressed. However, the Apple vibe won out. As we pointed out in last week’s episode of What’s Not Priced In, Apple’s share price looked vulnerable ahead of the results.

In the show, we pointed out how price and momentum had diverged sharply in recent weeks (see chart below). That’s often a warning sign. And in the prior week’s episode, we showed how Apple was highly leveraged to changes in revenue via something called the ‘equity multiplier’.

The result? Apple’s share price sank sharply on its quarterly earnings result, with the stock finishing the week down 7%, having fallen by 4.8% on Friday. That’s quite a move for the world’s largest company.

The US bond market also weighed on stocks this week, with the benchmark 10-year yield threatening to break out to new highs. Higher yields are problematic for stocks. Generally, high yields mean lower stock prices. Although, having said that, yields and stock prices have gone their separate ways this year.

In October last year, when stocks hit their lows, the US 10-year bond yield peaked at 4.24%. Last week, the 10-year yield hit a high of 4.2%. Yet the S&P 500 was up 30% from October last year!

With the 10-year bond yield threatening to break out, big hitters like Bill Ackman laid out their bearish bond theses on Twitter.