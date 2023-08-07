ASX LIVE | XJO to bounce back; China risks deflation; Earnings out today: James Hardie, Coronado, Myer, Charter Hall Long REIT

Market close

ASX 200 closed flat today, up only 0.03% after a tough day trading saw 5 sectors down and little gains made apart from Health Care which saw a 0.59% increase.

Building products company James Hardie shares climbed 14.4 % after it lifted prices in Australasia in the June quarter, pushing profit margins in the region to an all-time high.

Coronado Global Resources fell 11.6% after it reported a 24% dip in revenue.

Department store chain Myer sank 14.1% even as it upgraded its profit expectations, as weaker second-half sales figures scared investors.



ASX 200 Sector Top Performance

Health Care up +0.59%

Information Technology up +0.22%

Energy up +0.16%

ASX 200 Sector Worst Performance