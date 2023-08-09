ASX LIVE | ASX Opens Flat; CMB Post $10.2b Profit, SUN Cash Profits Up 67%, China CPI Data Waivers Asian Markets

Gold miners blast WA’s idea of selling Perth Mint

Troubled Perth Mint is back in the limelight again as the Diggers & Dealers Mining Forum ends today, where it has become a hotbed issue.

The WA-owned entity has been considered for sale by the state, something which has irritated gold miners.

While at the forum, several gold mining heads have commented, most notably Northern Star Resources Chief Executive Stuart Tonkin, who stood up for the struggling Mint today.

‘Northern Star values a well-functioning [The] Perth Mint that can safely, efficiently and effectively purchase and refine the company’s gold ore.’

‘We also value the WA government’s ownership of The Perth Mint, which provides added security, regulation and accountability that is important to our business.’

The Perth Mint is currently struggling after facing a recall of $9 billion worth of gold bars after selling diluted bullion to China and attempting to cover it up.

In April, WA Mines Minister Bill Johnston announced that the government would spend $1 million on an independent review of The Perth Mint and its Parent entity, Gold Corporation.

‘The review will consider options to reduce the state’s risk, including regulatory, financial, and other risks, and ensure the value in retaining the ownership of the Gold Corporation‘, he explained in April.