ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Higher; Cettire, Zip, AGL, QBE, Boral, AMP All Feature

Commonwealth Bank is ditching fossil fuels: should you? | Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s [ASX:CBA] $10 billion profit raised a lot of eyebrows yesterday.

You can certainly find plenty of opinions on the pros and cons of this result too.

But while most are fixated on their bottom line, the bigger story may be within CBA’s climate report. Because while lending is their bread and butter, our biggest bank has decided to withhold money from one sector in particular…

Oil and gas explorers, it seems, aren’t welcome to do business with CBA.

Having revised its climate goals, the bank has ruled out lending for new fossil fuel projects. On top of that, existing fossil fuel borrowers with the bank will need to detail their emission-cutting plans from 2025 onward.

It’s a big decision to make, but not a totally unexpected one.

Back in 2021, the bank went through the same internal debate. The only difference then was that they actually asked their investors what they thought.

Only 14% of CBA shareholders backed the fossil fuel lending ban at the time. I can’t imagine opinion has changed that drastically in the two years since…

Which begs the question, why go ahead with it now?

I wish I could provide a logical answer to the CBA’s decision, but it is hard to find one.

Perhaps the bank hopes by distancing themselves from fossil fuels they’ll be able to win more business from energy transition projects. But even then, this policy decision is likely to amount to a simple PR stunt.

Either way, what’s done is done it seems.

The irony of it all, however, must be the timing of this decision.

On the same day that CBA announced this new plan, gas prices spiked by 30% or more in Europe.

The catalyst?

Potential strikes from local Chevron and Woodside workers could delay Aussie LNG exports. A stark and clear example of the influence and importance of our oil and gas industry. And a firm reminder of why fossil fuels are still vital to powering much of the world.

Because while transitioning to more renewable fuels is a noble goal, it is still going to take time.

You can’t rush something this big without breaking markets. This is why oil and gas will continue to be relevant as transitionary fuel sources. But if we don’t invest in new exploration and wells, then Europe won’t be the only one facing steeper prices…