ASX News LIVE | XJO Down as JB-Hi-Fi, Carsales, Aurizon, Ansell, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Report
Why this market is more risk than reward right now
Here’s an excerpt from Greg Canavan’s latest market commentary for the Insider.
***
Despite earnings season kicking off, it was an uneventful week on the Aussie market last week.
The ASX 200 was up just 0.2%. The best-performing sector was the Consumer Discretionary Index, rising nearly 2% on the week.
That’s leading many to think that the mortgage cliff (where billions in fixed rate mortgages reset to higher variable rates) might not be as bad as first thought.
As the Australian Financial Review reports:
‘Commonwealth Bank, which has $52 billion of mortgages transitioning off fixed rates in the second half of the year, said arrears for loans rolling onto variable rates were in line with its broader portfolio. Thirty-day arrears were just 0.92 per cent and 90-day delinquencies were 0.43 per cent, it said.
‘That could mean the so-called mortgage cliff is less steep than first expected.
‘But mortgage brokers say the reset is still causing a “whiplash” to household spending as business bankers fret about the toll of low consumer spending, especially in the consumer discretionary retail sector.
‘Sebastian Watkins, chief operating officer at Aussie Home Loans owner Lendi, told The Australian Financial Review that “the peak of the cliff is happening now” and “we are going to see more mortgage holders than ever drop from historically low fixed rates (circa 2 per cent) to 6 per cent”.’
For now, the market is saying the worst is over for consumer discretionary stocks. On Friday, the index broke to a new 12-month high…
That was partly thanks to a 2.5% rally from JB Hi-Fi [ASX:JBH]. It’s now up by more than 14% from its late June low. It reported results today for the year to 30 June, beating consensus expectations. The market obviously suspected that good news was coming.
Its update for the first month of FY24 revealed comparable year-on-year sales growth of negative 2.9% for JB Hi-Fi stores and negative 12% for The Good Guys stores. But the market expects a much weaker year this year after a strong FY23, so the sales decline is not a surprise.
The stock price is up in early trading in an overall down market.
Is this a sign of consumer resilience, or as good as it gets?
The market is telling you it’s the former. Hmmm…
Best performing US stocks over the last 5, 10, 15, and 20 years
Market penciling in a 7% chance of RBA rate cut at September Board meeting
The Reserve Bank’s next Board meeting is on the fifth of September.
And the market is overwhelmingly expecting the RBA to hold rates steady at 4.10%.
There’s even a 7% implied probability of an interest rate cut to 3.85%.
Source: ASX
AUD falls to fresh low of 64.56 US cents
Resuscitating the ultimate contrarian asset: Brian Chu
Do you feel an ominous mood hanging over the markets?
We’re into our third week of August and I’m sensing that the market sentiment is turning bearish quite quickly.
The NASDAQ Index [NASDAQ] may’ve peaked late last month. The rally coming from the AI boom might be done for now. Top technology stocks such as Apple Incorporated [NASDAQ:AAPL] and Nvidia Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA], which helped pull the NASDAQ Index up by 40% since the start of the year, have pulled back by more than 10% and almost 20%, respectively.
The sector in the market that’d provided fuel for the recent bull run is now retreating. It’s likely the party is coming to an end. The CNN Fear and Greed Index is showing clearly that the market’s appetite for risk has turned. It peaked at 83% (Extreme Greed) on 18 July and currently sits at 66%.
Perhaps a combination of the Federal Funds Rate rising late last month — along with a rising price of oil and inflation accelerating again — could build up for a nasty ride ahead. After all, past market selloffs and economic recessions have come about from these drivers coming together.
The only thing that’s different this time is the magnitude of the accumulated debt, which is largely parked in financial assets rather than the real economy. Years of a zero-interest rate environment have distorted our global financial system such that there’s a huge gap between the conditions of businesses on the ground and the financial markets.
Are things about to snap in the financial markets? The conditions seem ripe for it.
And could this bring about the revival of the ultimate monetary asset, gold?
Let me show you how this asset fared over the last 50 years:
Source: Refinitiv
Notice gold rallied big on two occasions — from 1977–80 and 2003–11.
We’re amidst the third rally that started back in 2015 and gained pace in 2019-20.
Interestingly, the rally in 2015–16 looks like just a blip in the figure. But ask those who lived through that rally, and they’d tell you it was anything but!
Now that the markets are looking fragile, I believe this is a great time to cast your eye on gold once again.
So, what causes the price of gold to rise and fall? More broadly, you could ask the same question for literally everything that exists in this world — houses, land, food, clothing, shares, etc.
Knowing this is the key to understanding why gold could outshine other assets going forward!
Let’s get into it.
Football-nomics
Why you need to start paying attention to gold: Ryan Dinse
I heard an extraordinary comment from author Yuval Noah Harari last week.
He’s the bloke who wrote the best-selling Sapiens book.
You might’ve read it.
It’s basically a brief history of humankind and what makes us, well, ‘human’.
Anyway, recently on the Lex Fridman podcast, Harari had this to say about money:
‘…money is a complete fabrication of the human mind, rarely existing in a physical form anymore yet has become the most powerful structure upon which Homo Sapiens go about existing.
‘Because it is a story, a fabrication, the narrative remains within our control. We get to define the key components of the story: the characters, the journey, the rules and the outcomes.’
It’s worth noting in the same podcast, Harari also said humans would die off in about 100 years!
As someone dryly noted in the comments section about this particular prediction:
‘Short enough time to be scary but long enough to be able to avoid accountability. Brilliant!’
I’m not usually a cynical person, but I tend to agree with this commenter’s take.
It’s the kind of prediction that makes the headlines, but has little downside risk for the predictor.
To me, that’s a warning sign that someone is ‘crafty’ rather than intelligent.
But it’s his ideas on money that I think are more worrying than his doomsday predictions.
Let me explain why…
Carsales’s vague FY24 outlook
How’s this for guidance?
In a FY24 outlook, Carsales substituted adjectives for numbers.
On a proforma basis, CAR expects to ‘deliver good growth in revenue and EBITDA in FY24’.
On an actual basis, the firm expects to ‘deliver very strong growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA and strong growth in adjusted NPAT in FY24’.
Source: Carsales
For its FY24 outlook, $CAR substituted adjectives for numbers, using the following scale:
– Very strong growth
– Strong growth
– Good growth
– Solid growth$CAR.AX #ASX pic.twitter.com/IuRZPIPp3k
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) August 14, 2023
Carsales: more than 50% of revenue now coming from outside Australia
Carsales said it reached a key milestone with more than 50% of its revenue now coming from outside Australia.
That’s largely thanks to recent acquisitions of Trader Interactive and webmotors.
CAR chief executive Cameron McIntyre said:
‘With the acquisitions of Trader Interactive and webmotors, we reached a key milestone for the business with more than 50% of our revenue now coming from sources outside of Australia. We see a substantial growth opportunity in these large addressable markets continuing over many years to come.
‘The excellent financial performance outcomes we have delivered in a higher interest rate environment underscores the strength of our global brands and the resilience of our business model. Growth came from a number of sources including adding more customers, introducing new products to market and increasing the adoption rates of existing premium products. It was pleasing to see double-digit revenue and earnings growth in all our key markets.’
Carsales up 5% on ‘strong FY23 results’
Carsales [ASX:CAR] is up 5% in early Monday trade after announcing ‘strong FY23 results in a transformational year’.
- Reported revenue up 53% to $781.2 million
- Reported net profit after tax up 301% to $645.6 million
The reported revenue and NPAT does not include the consolidation of Trader Interactive and Web Motors acquisitions.
If you do include the two acquisitions on a proforma basis, the FY23 results present themselves thus:
- Proforma revenue up 18% to $942.2 million
- Proforma EBITDA up 19% to $495.7 million
Honestly, the FY23 results are quite messy and look like a ‘choose your own adventure’ novel.
Choose your own NPAT, source: carsales.com
ICYMI: the momentum trade is breaking down…
Catch the latest episode of What’s Not Priced In!
IEA: global oil demand scaling record highs
Summer air travel, power generation use, and petrochemical activity in China is boosting global oil demand to record highs, according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency.
Beach Energy: FY24 production may come in lower than FY23
In its FY24 guidance, Beach Energy implied production may come in lower than FY23 and FY22.
Beach gave a FY24 production guidance range of 18 to 21 MMboe.
If the lower bound is realised, FY24 production is slated to be ~8% down on FY23.
Source: Beach Energy
The midpoint of guidance implies no change in production year on year.
Beach Energy down 6.5% after FY23 revenues and profit both fall
Beach Energy [ASX:BPT] is down 6.5% in early trade on Monday after divulging its FY23 results.
- Total revenue down 7% to $1.65 billion
- Net profit after tax down 20% to $401 million
- Underlying NPAT down 24% to $385 million
- Despite the drop in profit, BPT doubled its final dividend to 2 cents per share
As for its performance metrics, Beach Energy reported a 11% fall in production on an average realised gas and ethane price of $8.8/GJ, up 9% on FY22.
Souce: Beach Energy
Good morning on this busy reporting day
Good morning, everyone.
It’s a busy day today with JB Hi-Fi, Beach Energy, Carsales, Life360, Aurizon, and Bendigo & Adelaide Bank all reporting results today.
That comes after a mixed day on Wall Street last Friday.
The S&P 500 fell for a second straight week while the tech-laden Nasdaq fell to a one-month low.
Tech rally cooling? Taking a breather?
We also had the IEA release its latest oil demand report, showing June’s global oil demand hit a record high, ‘boosted by strong summer air travel, increased oil use in power generation and surging Chinese petrochemical activity.’