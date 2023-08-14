ASX News LIVE | XJO Down as JB-Hi-Fi, Carsales, Aurizon, Ansell, Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Report

Why this market is more risk than reward right now

Here’s an excerpt from Greg Canavan’s latest market commentary for the Insider.

***

Despite earnings season kicking off, it was an uneventful week on the Aussie market last week.

The ASX 200 was up just 0.2%. The best-performing sector was the Consumer Discretionary Index, rising nearly 2% on the week.

That’s leading many to think that the mortgage cliff (where billions in fixed rate mortgages reset to higher variable rates) might not be as bad as first thought.

As the Australian Financial Review reports:

‘Commonwealth Bank, which has $52 billion of mortgages transitioning off fixed rates in the second half of the year, said arrears for loans rolling onto variable rates were in line with its broader portfolio. Thirty-day arrears were just 0.92 per cent and 90-day delinquencies were 0.43 per cent, it said.

‘That could mean the so-called mortgage cliff is less steep than first expected.

‘But mortgage brokers say the reset is still causing a “whiplash” to household spending as business bankers fret about the toll of low consumer spending, especially in the consumer discretionary retail sector.

‘Sebastian Watkins, chief operating officer at Aussie Home Loans owner Lendi, told The Australian Financial Review that “the peak of the cliff is happening now” and “we are going to see more mortgage holders than ever drop from historically low fixed rates (circa 2 per cent) to 6 per cent”.’

For now, the market is saying the worst is over for consumer discretionary stocks. On Friday, the index broke to a new 12-month high…

That was partly thanks to a 2.5% rally from JB Hi-Fi [ASX:JBH]. It’s now up by more than 14% from its late June low. It reported results today for the year to 30 June, beating consensus expectations. The market obviously suspected that good news was coming.

Its update for the first month of FY24 revealed comparable year-on-year sales growth of negative 2.9% for JB Hi-Fi stores and negative 12% for The Good Guys stores. But the market expects a much weaker year this year after a strong FY23, so the sales decline is not a surprise.

The stock price is up in early trading in an overall down market.

Is this a sign of consumer resilience, or as good as it gets?

The market is telling you it’s the former. Hmmm…