ASX LIVE | XJO Opens Up; Aussie Dollar Falls, Earnings Season Reports Out Today: NAB, TWE, DRR, Seek

Market close

The ASX closed up 0.4% to 7,305 following weaker than expected wages data that bolstered the case for the RBA leaving rates unchanged.

The healthcare sector was the best performer, rising 3.2%.

Cochlear shares climbed 5.7% after the hearing implant maker reported a 4% increase in full-year statutory profit to $301 million.

Blood plasma collector CSL added 3.7% after its full-year underlying profit rose 10% to $2.61 billion.

The interest rate-sensitive technology sector rose 1.7%. WiseTech Global rose 1.3%, Xero was up 2% and NEXTDC jumped 1.2%.

Life360 surged 12.3% after its revenue increased 45% year-on-year to A$70.8 million.