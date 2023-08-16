ASX LIVE | ASX Falls with Global Markets; Earnings Reports For Dexus, PGH, NWL, BAP, TCL

Atlanta Fed steps out with strong preditction of growth in US

According to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model, real GDP growth in the third quarter of 2023 is now forecast to be 5.0%, up from 4.1% on August 8.

The increase in the forecast is due to stronger-than-expected consumer spending, which is now expected to contribute 3.0% to GDP growth.

Housing is expected to neither add nor subtract from growth, while the change in inventories is expected to add 1.17% to headline growth.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta