ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens 1% Lower; US Fed’s Overtightening Fear; Domain, Nuix, Origin, Telstra Feature
NextED sinks 35% on trading update
Education services firm NextEd [ASX:NXD] hit a new 52-week low on Thursday, currently down over 30% following a trading update relating to the Australian government’s ‘temporary COVID-19 408 Visa’.
The 498 Visa grants holders unlimited working rights for 12 months without the need to study.
That last bit is important, because the 408 Visa holders quadrupled this year.
NextEd expected this temporary Visa arrangement to end last month. It didn’t.
The company admitted the extension of this Visa is having adverse effects:
- Some English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS) are ‘studying for shorter durations to move to the 408 Visa
- Fewer ELICOS students are ‘progressing into vocational courses’
The temporary 408 Visa is disrupting NextEd’s customer pipeline.
Two factors influencing the price of gold: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward
It’s no secret that, globally speaking, tensions are rising.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the most obvious example, but it certainly isn’t the only one. Ever since the pandemic, we’ve seen old ideals of open trade begin to stall and falter.
Governments are now increasingly focused internally or within their regional blocs. Moves that suggest globalisation may, in fact, be the biggest victim of COVID.
Russia simply gave one more reason than most to draw more ire. And while there are arguments to be made of the effectiveness of the sanctions placed on Russia, it’s the intent that sends a real message.
That’s why, this year, we’re seeing more buying of physical gold from central banks. As Invesco’s head of official institutions, Rod Ringrow, tells the Financial Times:
‘Up until this year, central banks were willing to buy or sell gold through ETFs and gold swaps…
‘This year it’s been much more physical gold and the desire to hold gold in country rather than overseas with other central banks…it’s part of the reaction to the freezing of the Bank of Russia’s reserves,’
As a result, demand for the first half of 2023 is at its highest level in decades:
We’ll have to wait and see if the second half can repeat the huge surge (purple bar) we saw last year. But for now, at least, the stage is set for strong gold price resilience in the face of this central bank demand.
But they’re not the only ones…
Are BHP, Commonwealth Bank, and CSL overvalued?
Are the three biggest stocks on the ASX overvalued?
Let’s run the numbers to find out.
How the market reacted to the latest unemployment figures
The $XJO rebounded somewhat on the news.
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) August 17, 2023
Unemployment rises to 3.7% in July but ‘all key indicators still point to a tight labour market’
Australia’s unemployment rate notched slightly higher to 3.7% in July, up 0.2% from June.
While the number of unemployed rose by 36,000 people in July to 541,000, this was still 172,000 lower than before the pandemic.
It was a similar story for the employment-to-population ratio.
While the ratio dropped 0.2% to 64.3%, it was well above pre-pandemic levels and still close to historic highs set in May.
The underutilisation rate, combining unemployment and underemployment, rose 0.2% to 10.1%. This was 3.9% lower than March 2020.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Bjorn Jarvis said: ‘In trend terms, all key indicators still point to a tight labour market.’
Australia's unemployment rate rose 0.2% to 3.7% in July (seasonally adjusted).
Australia's unemployment rate rose 0.2% to 3.7% in July (seasonally adjusted).

However, ABS's Bjorn Jarvis said 'in trend terms, all key indicators still point to a tight labour market.'
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) August 17, 2023
Jarvis also warned about extrapolating too much from month-on-month changes, as the July reading was influenced by holidays:
‘July includes the school holidays, and we continue to see some changes around when people take their leave and start or leave a job. It’s important to consider this when looking at month-to-month changes, compared with the usual seasonal pattern. The only other fall in employment in 2023 was in April, which also included school holidays.‘
Chinese shadow bank misses ‘dozens of payments’
More bad news out of China.
Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that Zhongrong International — which manages US$138 billion — missed payments on ‘dozens of products and has no immediate plans to make clients whole’.
At least 30 products are now overdue, with the shadow bank now halting redemptions on some instruments.
In a note, Bloomberg Economics said there’s danger of a negative feedback loop:
‘The big danger is that a negative feedback loop kicks in, with property stress causing strains in the financial system, undermining credit expansion and depressing growth, which, in turn, exacerbates the slump in the property sector.’
Major shadow bank in China just missed tons of payments…
"Zhongrong International Trust Co. missed payments on dozens of products and has no immediate plan to make clients whole" https://t.co/SCA2wyn2Wt
— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) August 16, 2023
Why investors should use base rates
Investors underutilise base rates when making investment decisions.
Investment strategist Michael Mauboussin wrote a whole tome on using base rates … and you can access it free here.
I believe that base rates remain very underutilized. From the time I started on the buyside in 2004 I wanted to collect and see these data. So @dcalz and I appreciated the opportunity to put it together when we had access to the data via HOLT.https://t.co/Qab5MD7H3I https://t.co/eg1Q40PP8d
— Michael Mauboussin (@mjmauboussin) August 16, 2023
Gold falls below US$1,900 an ounce
The price of spot gold fell below US$1,900 an ounce overnight, to a fresh five-month low.
NBA’s senior commodities strategist Baden Moore told the AFR yesterday gold was facing the ‘perfect storm’:
‘When we saw gold prices around $US2050, it reflected a market where the US regional bank crisis was peaking, and you had Federal Reserve rate cut expectations for 2024 out to around 220 basis points. That’s all pulled back now.
‘The more resilient US outlook combined with the continued prospect of China stimulus is supportive to base metal and crude prices [but] the prospect of further deferral of US Fed funds rate cuts is a negative to gold prices from here.’
US bond yield hits highest level since 2008
The 10-year US Treasury yield hit a 15-year high overnight.
The 10-year yield closed at 4.258% yesterday, the highest level since June 2008.
Never a great period for comparison.
Speaking with the Wall Street Journal, Penn Mutual Asset Management’s Zhiwei Ren said rising yields on longer-term bonds are correlated with ‘lower risk-asset prices; I think that’s what markets are worried about right now.’
The rising 10-year yield is interesting, given the market’s long-standing belief that the US Fed is close to its rate hike peak given inflation is cooling.
The steady rise in the 10-year yield could suggest investors are realising interest rate cuts are not coming any time soon. The US economy will be trudging through a plateau of high rates for a while yet.
RBA and US Fed wary of inflation risks
The US Fed’s latest meeting minutes echoed inflation concerns outlined in the latest meeting minutes released by our own Reserve Bank.
Here’s the RBA:
‘Members discussed a range of scenarios for inflation, including the possibility that inflation does not return to the target band by around mid-2025. This could occur if services price inflation declines more slowly than forecast, the recovery in productivity growth incorporated into the forecasts does not eventuate or if wages growth is more responsive to the tight labour market than assumed. On the other hand, inflation could fall faster than anticipated if the decline in real household disposable income over the prior year weighs more heavily on consumption. More broadly, members noted the lags in the operation of monetary policy meant that the full effects of the 400 basis points of monetary policy tightening over the prior year were yet to be felt. Accordingly, members acknowledged the significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.‘
And here’s the US Fed:
‘Participants generally noted a high degree of uncertainty regarding the cumulative effects on the economy of past monetary policy tightening. Participants cited upside risks to inflation, including those associated with scenarios in which recent supply chain improvements and favorable commodity price trends did not continue or in which aggregate demand failed to slow by an amount sufficient to restore price stability over time, possibly leading to more persistent elevated inflation or an unanchoring of inflation expectations. In discussing downside risks to economic activity and inflation, participants considered the possibility that the cumulative tightening of monetary policy could lead to a sharper slowdown in the economy than expected, as well as the possibility that the effects of the tightening of bank credit conditions could prove more substantial than anticipated.’
US Federal Reserve: ‘significant upside risk’ to inflation
The latest US Fed meeting minutes are out.
Here are the choicest excerpts.
Significant upside risk to inflation remains:
‘With inflation still well above the Committee’s longer-run goal and the labor market remaining tight, most participants continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy.’
However, some Fed participants worried the effects of monetary tightening ‘could prove more substantial than anticipated’:
‘Some participants commented that even though economic activity had been resilient and the labor market had remained strong, there continued to be downside risks to economic activity and upside risks to the unemployment rate; these included the possibility that the macroeconomic effects of the tightening in financial conditions since the beginning of last year could prove more substantial than anticipated.’
This risk of more substantial effects led a number of officials to warn against ‘inadvertent overtightening’:
‘A number of participants judged that, with the stance of monetary policy in restrictive territory, risks to the achievement of the Committee’s goals had become more two sided, and it was important that the Committee’s decisions balance the risk of an inadvertent overtightening of policy against the cost of an insufficient tightening.’
Fed officials’ baseline inflation forecasts are skewed to the upside:
‘The staff continued to judge that the risks to the baseline projection for real activity were tilted to the downside. Risks to the staff’s baseline inflation forecast were seen as skewed to the upside, given the possibility that inflation dynamics would prove to be more persistent than expected or that further adverse shocks to supply conditions might occur. Moreover, the additional monetary policy tightening that would be necessitated by higher or more persistent inflation represented a downside risk to the projection for real activity.’
Good morning
Good morning, all.
Welcome to another ASX live blog.
I say this often, but it’s another busy one.
We’ve got plenty of big ASX companies reporting and plenty of macro news to unpack — like the US Fed meeting minutes and the latest UK inflation data.