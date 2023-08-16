ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens 1% Lower; US Fed’s Overtightening Fear; Domain, Nuix, Origin, Telstra Feature

Two factors influencing the price of gold: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

It’s no secret that, globally speaking, tensions are rising.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may be the most obvious example, but it certainly isn’t the only one. Ever since the pandemic, we’ve seen old ideals of open trade begin to stall and falter.

Governments are now increasingly focused internally or within their regional blocs. Moves that suggest globalisation may, in fact, be the biggest victim of COVID.

Russia simply gave one more reason than most to draw more ire. And while there are arguments to be made of the effectiveness of the sanctions placed on Russia, it’s the intent that sends a real message.

That’s why, this year, we’re seeing more buying of physical gold from central banks. As Invesco’s head of official institutions, Rod Ringrow, tells the Financial Times:

‘Up until this year, central banks were willing to buy or sell gold through ETFs and gold swaps… ‘This year it’s been much more physical gold and the desire to hold gold in country rather than overseas with other central banks…it’s part of the reaction to the freezing of the Bank of Russia’s reserves,’

As a result, demand for the first half of 2023 is at its highest level in decades:

Source: World Gold Council [Click to open in a new window]

We’ll have to wait and see if the second half can repeat the huge surge (purple bar) we saw last year. But for now, at least, the stage is set for strong gold price resilience in the face of this central bank demand.

But they’re not the only ones…