ASX Live | ASX Recovers Slightly; Mixed Retail Data in US Weighs Wall St, Bitcoin Plunges and Aussie Dollar Struggles

As markets wobble, is it structural or seasonal

The stock market has a long history of seasonal patterns. Some months are typically stronger than others, and August is one of the weakest.

Over the past 10 years, the S&P 500 has averaged a gain of just 0.1% in August. This is compared to an average gain of 1.5% for the entire year.

There are a few reasons why August is typically a weak month for equities. One reason is that it is a time when many investors are on vacation and not paying as close attention to the markets. This can lead to increased volatility and more pronounced sell-offs.

Another reason for August’s poor performance is that it is a time when many companies report their quarterly earnings. This can lead to disappointment if earnings come in below expectations, which can weigh on the stock market.

Finally, August is also a time when there are a number of important economic data releases, such as the employment report and the GDP report. These releases can also cause volatility in the markets, as investors react to the latest economic news.

Of course, there are always exceptions to the rule. In 2020, for example, the S&P 500 gained 10.8% in August, as investors piled into stocks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, for the most part, August is a month when investors should be cautious.