ASX News LIVE | XJO Down as Breville, Adairs, Chorus, NIB, A2 Milk, Ampol Report

Monday markets: why gold and iron ore are under pressure

Here is an excerpt from Greg Canavan’s latest market commentary in The Insider.

***

For the past month or so, I’ve been writing about how the Aussie market looks expensive and is more risk than reward right now.

The market decided to run with this interpretation last week, with the ASX 200 declining a hefty 2.6%. The biggest falls came in the gold sector (down 4.7%) and resources (down 3.7%). The financials also chipped in with a 3.6% decline.

What was behind the falls?

There were two main reasons, contradictory ones at that.

On the one hand, China’s weak economic performance and highly indebted property sector are causing problems again. There are real concerns that the latest property market woes could lead to severe financial consequences unless addressed by the authorities.

But authorities are reluctant to do too much as they don’t want to pump the system back up.

To make matters worse, China’s population has stopped growing. 2022 was the inflection point. According to a recent article in The Guardian:

‘Last year, China’s population shrank for the first time in six decades, falling by 850,000 to 1.41 billion. It is predicted to fall below 1 billion before the end of the century. In April this year, India’s population hit an estimated 1.43 billion, overtaking China as the world’s most populous country.’

That’s a difficult equation when you have an oversupply of property. The government really won’t want to reignite speculation in this sector. They simply can’t afford to, from both a short- and long-term perspective.

This is why the resources sector came under pressure last week, specifically the iron ore miners. But as I explained in our latest What’s Not Priced In podcast episode, there is reason to believe that the longer-term outlook is grim for the iron ore majors.

You just need to look at Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO]. In the first half (six months to 30 June), the iron ore division accounted for 83% of underlying earnings. It generated a 63% return on capital employed, compared to just 4% in the aluminium and copper divisions.

Rio is an iron ore company, not a diversified miner. Despite the headwinds for the iron ore price, consensus earnings estimates have Rio generating a US$10.4 billion profit in CY23, US$10.7 billion in CY24 and US$10.3 billion in CY25.

That is, stable profits.

Now, compare that to Fortescue Metals Group [ASX:FMG], which generates all its profits from iron ore.

Consensus earnings forecasts predict net profit of US$5.6 billion in FY23, US$4.2 billion in FY24, and US$3.4 billion in FY25. So a 40% profit decline forecast for the next two years…

…versus a stable outlook for Rio.

Admittedly, Fortescue has a lower-quality product than Rio and has greater sensitivity to iron ore prices. But this difference in consensus forecasts looks extreme. Expect lower earnings revisions for Rio to come.

The iron ore majors have done very well from an elevated iron ore price over the past few years. But my guess is that iron ore is headed towards US$80 per tonne or lower in the years to come.

As you can see in the chart below, the iron ore price generally tracks the Chinese yuan/US dollar exchange rate. But since May, this relationship has diverged.

The yuan recently fell to its lowest level since October last year. Back then, the iron ore price was US$80 per tonne. Now, it’s around US$105 per tonne.

Having said all that, these stocks are oversold in the short term. A short-term bounce shouldn’t be surprising. But from a longer-term perspective, they look challenged. Don’t be fooled by their single-digit P/E multiples.

That’s on the proviso that China doesn’t throw in the towel, bail out the property sector and reignite speculation with an injection of cheap credit!