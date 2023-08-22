ASX News LIVE | XJO Down; BHP, Coles, Kogan, Megaport, Redbubble Report

Coles: inflation moderating but still elevated

Coles said total price inflation in supermarkets is moderating.

Inflation was 5.8% in the fourth quarter, down from 6.2% in the third quarter.

Coles reported:

‘In the fresh category, deflation in fresh produce was driven by vegetables, particularly cucumbers, broccoli and capsicum, while inflation in meat, deli and seafood moderated largely due to red meat. However, bakery inflation remained elevated due to higher wheat commodity prices. In the packaged category, dairy inflation increased as a result of an increase in the farmgate milk price. Higher commodity prices, such as eggs and oil, also impacted the category. The level of supplier cost price increase requests remained elevated but was lower compared to the first half, with the main drivers of the requests relating to raw materials such as wheat, dairy and sugar, and utilities.’

Looking to FY24, Coles said: