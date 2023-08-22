ASX News LIVE | XJO Down; BHP, Coles, Kogan, Megaport, Redbubble Report
Coles: inflation moderating but still elevated
Coles said total price inflation in supermarkets is moderating.
Inflation was 5.8% in the fourth quarter, down from 6.2% in the third quarter.
Coles reported:
‘In the fresh category, deflation in fresh produce was driven by vegetables, particularly cucumbers, broccoli and capsicum, while inflation in meat, deli and seafood moderated largely due to red meat. However, bakery inflation remained elevated due to higher wheat commodity prices. In the packaged category, dairy inflation increased as a result of an increase in the farmgate milk price. Higher commodity prices, such as eggs and oil, also impacted the category. The level of supplier cost price increase requests remained elevated but was lower compared to the first half, with the main drivers of the requests relating to raw materials such as wheat, dairy and sugar, and utilities.’
Looking to FY24, Coles said:
‘In the early part of FY24, Supermarkets volumes have remained modestly positive compared to the prior corresponding period and we have seen early signs of customers shifting from out of home dining. Headline inflation has continued to moderate with the fresh produce category remaining in deflation. However, inflation in bakery, grocery and dairy remains consistent with the fourth quarter.
‘In Supermarkets, in FY24, we expect to open approximately 15 new stores, close six stores and renew 50 stores. In Liquor,
we expect to open approximately 20 new stores, close six stores and renew more than 100 stores. We also expect to open
our second ADC.’
Coles leaning on exclusive value brands to attract penny pinchers
Coles admitted rising cost of living pressures are hurting households.
So it’s leaning more on its exclusive brands.
The supermarket giant said ‘Exclusive to Coles’ sales rose 9.6% in FY23 to $12.4 billion.
That growth could well continue into FY24 since Coles launched over 1,400 Exclusive to Coles products during the year.
Coles flirts with 52-week low after sharp fall on FY23 results
Supermarket stalwart Coles nearly hit a 52-week low on Tuesday after sinking over 6% following the release of its FY23 results.
That’s a hefty move for a stock of its girth and stature.
Part of the sell-off was due to unmet expectations.
COL’s revenue and profit both undershot consensus forecasts.
- FY23 sales revenue rose 5.9% to $40.48 billion (consensus estimates of $40.79 billion)
- FY23 NPAT down 0.3% to $1.04 billion (consensus estimates of $1.13 billion)
That’s a net income margin of 2.7% but Coles reported that its Return on Capital (ROC) was 16.5% in FY23, up slightly from 16.4% on the prior year.
Source: Coles
Coles CEO Leah Weckert said ‘cost of living is the number one focus for our customers right now.’
Whatever happened to NFTs?
What happened to NFTs? Non-fungible tokens?
Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton used to go on talk shows spruiking NFTs but the hype seems well and truly dead.
Someone bought a Recur Pass NFT for $88,888 in February 2022. They're now selling for around $8, and Recur is shutting down. https://t.co/28Usfaphgu
— Molly White (@molly0xFFF) August 21, 2023
What’s the outlook for Allkem?
Our commodities expert James Cooper was interviewed for a Livewire Markets piece on lithium giant Allkem [ASX:AKE].
Commenting on the results, James said:
‘Being a large-scale producer with two advanced operations, there were no big surprises, with the result meeting expectations. The company is in a solid position and is continuing to buck weakness in the lithium sector, with pretty solid output and revenue growth in FY23.’
On the resources sector in general, James is seeing good opportunities emerging in the juniors following heavy selling:
‘There’s been some heavy selling in the last couple of weeks, driven by deflation fears in China, so there are some very good value opportunities in the junior segment of the industry, among the smaller explorers and producers.
‘But among the big producers, we would have rated that a 5 (where 5 is expensive and 1 is cheap) a couple of weeks ago, now down to a 4 with the selling we’ve seen.
‘It’s difficult to see some of the Quality producers getting much cheaper but that’s driven by China, whether it can push through some more stimulus. It really rests on China currently, from both an upside and downside perspective.’
Have you ever held a 100-bagger?
Have you ever held a 100-bagger stock?
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) August 22, 2023
Can you really find 100-bagger stocks?
100 baggers are stocks that return $100 for every $1 invested.
Finding a 100-bagger can bring life-changing gains.
Obviously.
An initial $10,000 transforming into $1 million will overhaul one’s lifestyle.
But how do you find 100-bagger stocks?
In investing, the ‘how’ is the hardest question. A bastardised Aesop’s fable shows why.
A grasshopper approaches a colony of ants, seeking advice on lodgings for the coming winter.
‘Guys, you’ve got a house and provisions for the winter. I don’t, and I’m getting worried. What should I do?’
‘Easy. Change into a cockroach and find yourself a house where you’ll find food and warmth.’
Relieved, the grasshopper thanked the ants and was about to walk away when he asked, ‘Oh, how do I change myself into a cockroach?’
One of the ants waved him off, ‘We’ve given you the master plan. It’s up to you to work out the details.’
This altered fable comes from Thomas Phelps’s 100 to 1 In the Stock Market, the first book on 100-bagger stocks.
Phelps’s point was clear.
It’s one thing to know you should buy quality businesses and hold on.
Executing this is harder.
Is there a magic formula?
Meta’s Threads app dying quickly
Meta’s Twitter rival — Threads — is dying.
After a spectacular launch, the social media platform is withering from lack of attention.
Users are dropping off.
Engagement on #Threads is falling sharply. https://t.co/St9DrjFIE8 pic.twitter.com/qqj47CXb8S
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) August 21, 2023
BHP’s iron ore outlook
$BHP's iron ore outlook in FY23 results announcement. $BHP.AX #ASX https://t.co/dRgD09Bsb2 pic.twitter.com/tj56scOwWo
— Money Morning (@MoneyMorningAU) August 21, 2023
Kogan plunges as FY23 sales and active customers drop
Online retailer Kogan [ASX:KGN] is down 12% after FY23 revenue fell 32% to $489.5 million.
Net loss after tax improved from $35.5 million to $25.9 million.
Kogan — bloated with inventory in recent years — said it has aligned inventory to ‘current levels of demand’, reducing it by 57% in FY23.
Revenue wasn’t the only thing to fall.
Active customers fell from 3.97 million in FY22 to 2.95 million in FY23, a 25% reduction.
QPM falls 28% on capital raising
Queensland Pacific Metals [ASX:QPM] is down 28% in early trade after raising $16 million at a heavy discount.
QPM is set to raise $16 million before costs after rattling the can at 7 cents a share.
The battery chemicals developer is currently trading at 6.7 cents a share, a new 52-week low.
The stock is down 55% in the last 12 months and had $16.4 million in cash at the end of June.