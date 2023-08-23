ASX News LIVE | XJO Flat; Woolworths, Domino’s, WiseTech, Santos Report

Investing in absolute scarcity like this Greek philosopher: Ryan Dinse

Excerpt from Ryan Dinse’s piece for The Insider.

***

I want to do something a bit different for today’s Insider and tell you the tale of one famous Greek philosopher who made his fortune with just one perfectly timed trade.

Most importantly, he did it by understanding the concept of ‘absolute scarcity.’

What’s that?

Here’s the formal definition of ‘absolute scarcity’ from Investopedia.

‘Something that has a fixed limit on its supply. In other words, no matter how much demand grows you cannot create more of it. This means the price can rise exponentially if demand rises.’

Opportunities like this are rare.

After all, when demand for something increases, usually, the supply will increase too as producers look to share in the profits.

With something that’s absolutely scarce, that doesn’t happen.

When demand goes up, supply stays exactly the same.

The only thing that can react is the price.

This means with absolutely scarce assets, the price can go absolutely vertical when demand shoots higher.

This was key to how our old Greek friend nailed the perfect trade more than 2,600 years ago.

Here’s what happened…

It’s 600 BC, and you’re living in Ancient Greece, the heart of the civilised world.

It’s an exciting time to be alive. The world is changing, and new ideas are being debated daily by the intellectual giants of the day.

You’re interested in it all.

Astronomy, philosophy, geometry…everything.

There’s only one problem.

Money.

Or, more accurately, lack of it.

While you’d much rather wile away your days working out how to calculate the various dimensions of a circle…or be down at the forum arguing what the fundamental building blocks of life are…instead, you’re stuck in the daily grind.

The 9–5 of ancient Greek life (or more like the 5–9 back then). Some things never change!

In fact, this was the pickle a bloke called Thales of Miletus found himself in.

Thales was a smart guy, but he was also poor, so no one who mattered took him seriously.

He was determined to change that…

So, the ambitious Thales started looking for an asymmetric investing opportunity. An opportunity where he could risk a little for the possibility of earning a lot.

He needed to make money as fast as possible so he could spend his life doing what he wanted to do, not ‘working.’

As a mathematician, he naturally hit upon an investing idea that followed the basic precepts of supply and demand — namely, the concept of absolute scarcity.

He knew if he could find something that was limited in supply just before demand increased, the price would rise exponentially.

But where could he find such an opportunity?

The answer was staring him in the face.

Or, rather, on his dinner plate.

Olives.

Back in those days, olives were used for many things aside from eating, especially oil.

Olive oil was used as a perfume, as fuel for lamps, in funeral ceremonies, as a type of soap to collect dirt and sweat from the body, and, as it is today, for cooking.

Olives also had a religious connotation and were considered by Athenians as a gift from the God Athena herself.

All of this made olive oil very valuable to the ancient Greeks.

And Thales saw the huge opportunity coming from this…

You see, the general consensus that year was that the coming olive harvest was going to be a poor one.

Everyone said so.

But Thales thought differently.

He’d done his homework, studied the stars and the weather patterns, and he thought it was actually going to be a bumper crop.

Today, we’d call such insight ‘alpha’ — something that the market hasn’t priced in.

But how could he make the most of this alpha?

Here’s what Thales did…

Bit by bit, he proceeded to rent out all the olive presses used for making olive oil in the region before the harvest season.

He managed to rent them out cheaply because ‘everyone’ knew it was going to be a poor harvest that year. So, if you owned a press, why not guarantee some income ahead of time?

By the time harvest time came along, Thales basically had a monopoly on all the presses on Miletus and Chios.

It was a license to print money!

When the bumper crop he predicted arrived, he was able to re-let the presses out to the olive producers at a considerable profit.

Such was this financial success; Thales did indeed manage to retire early and spend his days philosophising about the universe.

Today, he’s remembered as one of the first in a line of Ancient Greek thought that led to the likes of Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle.

He was a pioneer of rationality over superstition.

But his shrewd olive oil play is also one of the earliest recorded examples of an investor using the concept of absolute scarcity to their advantage.

Remember: this refers to the supply of something that cannot be increased no matter how much demand for it goes up.

Thales knew it wasn’t possible to whip up industrial-scale olive oil presses in time for the harvest, no matter how many olives there were.