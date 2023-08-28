ASX News LIVE | Appen, Sayona Mining, Brainchip Plummet; Fortescue’s Surprise CEO Exit

Earnings season is pretty much done, what have we learned?

You’re reading an excerpt from Greg Canavan’s latest The Insider piece.

***

Earnings season is pretty much done.

What have we learned?

Well, there are the numbers, and then there is the interpretation of those numbers. For the numbers, The Weekend Australian has the details…

‘With the reporting season about 85 per cent complete, the June half has been a bit better than feared in terms of the number of companies beating consensus estimates for profits.

‘“Upside and downside surprises have been neck and neck with about 36 per cent surprising on the upside, which is below the norm of 43 per cent, and 37 per cent surprising on the downside, which is more than the norm of 26 per cent,” said AMP’s head of investment strategy and chief economist, Shane Oliver.

‘While 58 per cent of companies have seen earnings rise on a year ago, that’s below a norm of 63 per cent. Only 43 per cent have increased their dividends on a year ago, versus a norm of 58 per cent.

‘And corporate guidance has been cautious, with retailers warning of tougher conditions, with better-off customers turning to discount stores like Big W and Kmart for ­bargains.

‘“Partly reflecting the cautious outlook, consensus earnings expectations have been revised down since the reporting season started,” Oliver says.

‘The consensus is now for a 1.8 per cent rise in earnings for the fiscal 2022-23 year just ended. That represents a downgrade of 70 basis points from a 2.5 per cent rise forecast at the end of July.

‘The consensus estimate for the 2023-24 financial year has been lowered to minus 5.4 per cent, down from minus 0.8 per cent.’

As far as the stock market is concerned, that last data point is all you need to know. Earnings estimates for this financial year are expected to fall by 5.4%.

Whether that poor outlook is priced in is another question. In my view, it’s not. But as I’ve pointed out before, looking at ‘the market’ is tricky. You have ‘cheap’ looking iron ore miners — as well as some of the banks — all trading on single-digit or below market price-to-earnings ratios (P/E). But many other stocks are on hefty multiples.

This really is a stock pickers market. Which is an annoying cliché, I know. But the market is made up of plenty of disparate stocks with disparate earnings profiles right now.

Yes, another cliche

Which brings me to the interpretation of the numbers. This is THE key takeaway from this reporting season. And I’m sorry, but it’s another cliché.

That is, investors hate uncertainty. So they are paying up to the winners (those providing earnings certainty) and selling down those reporting numbers with greater uncertainty about the future.

For thoughtful investors, this raises an interesting question. Are investors putting too high a price on certainty and too low a price on uncertainty?

We looked at this in our latest episode of What’s Not Priced In, I profiled a number of stocks that reported good results, and the share price rallied…but it’s clear that investors are REALLY paying up for the certainty of this good performance.