ASX News LIVE | ASX Fintechs Rise With EML, Tyro, Zip, Resimac Reporting

Did you happen to see this quote from The New York Times on 10 February?

‘Much of the recent rally was powered by once-wary investors, who avoided stocks at the end of last year, jumping back in the market this year…investors seem more willing to take on risk when they have a whole year ahead to recover from setback.’

Oh, I forgot to put the year.

The New York Times extract is from 10 February…2001.

It’s only natural that habits, formed by speculative manias (like the dot-com boom), create reflex reactions.

Buy-The-Dip. The worst is over. The year ahead will be better. Recovery is at hand.

There are times when impulsive responses work and there are times when they don’t…

Source: Macro Trends

And the reason why the year ahead got worse (not better) is pretty straightforward.

Earnings disappointment.

After the share market peak in 2000, S&P 500 earnings fell BELOW the regressed EPS (Earnings Per Share) trend…dropping from around US$50 to almost US$20…

In the early stages of a bear market, the math begins to change.

Earnings start to disappoint. Profit margins begin to get squeezed.

And another often overlooked (but extremely important) dynamic is also undergoing change.

The multiple (Price/Earnings ratio) applied to shrinking earnings…it too is retreating to a lower number.

From its dot-com bubble high of 40 times, the Margin-Adjusted P/E (MAPE) shrank to 20 times.

Source: Hussman Strategic Advisors [Click to open in a new window]

The math is very simple.

Earnings of $10 times P/E of 40 equals $400

Earnings of $8 times P/E of 20 equals $160

Change the earnings and multiple inputs and you get a HUGE price difference…a fall of 60%.

While the cold hard numbers, that ultimately determine price, are undergoing change, the emotional drivers are much slower to adjust.

In the early stage, investors are still living in yesterday’s market…a time when any financial troubles seemed so far away.

This is why, when tomorrow’s market arrives, it comes with such a shock…with troubles few are expecting.