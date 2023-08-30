ASX News LIVE | XJO Rises as City Chic, Flight Centre, Dicker Data, Prospa Report

RBA’s Bullock: energy transition could ‘put upward pressure on inflation’

Incoming Reserve Bank Governor Michele bullock gave a speech yesterday on climate change and central banks.

Some might wonder how the two topics coalesce, but coalesce they do.

Bullock said both climate change itself and actions taken in response to it will have ‘broad-ranging implications for the economy, the financial system and society at large.’

Here are some other interesting quotes taken from her speech.

Energy transition may put pressure on inflation:

‘The phase-out of carbon-intensive production may reduce aggregate supply temporarily. But investment in alternative production methods will boost aggregate demand. Depending on how this transition plays out, if the net effect is to temporarily lower aggregate supply, this would put upward pressure on inflation.‘

Coal-fired power plant closures:

‘Coal-fired power plants are scheduled to be shut down over the next three decades (Graph 4). This could put upward pressure on energy prices if coal plant closures are not matched by renewables supply and storage. There is much uncertainty here.‘

Australia’s future coal exports:

‘The 2023 Intergenerational Report shows that in a scenario where global action limits temperature risks to 1.5°C, the associated reduction in global demand for thermal coal could reduce Australia’s exports to less than 1 per cent of current levels by 2063.‘

Climate change may affect the neutral interest rate:

‘Climate change might have important effects on an economy’s capacity to produce goods and services – that is, on potential output. It might also affect the neutral interest rate and, therefore, the stance of monetary policy. These concepts are difficult enough to assess in real time in the normal course, let alone when climate change is introducing additional variability and uncertainty.’

‘The neutral interest rate is the interest rate at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary – and so it provides a conceptual benchmark for assessing the stance of policy. The impact of climate change on the neutral interest rate is not clear cut. In a world where significant climate risks materialise, households may be more likely to accumulate savings and firms may be less willing to invest, putting downward pressure on the neutral rate, and limiting the effective monetary policy space available to policymakers where interest rates are still positive. On the other hand, the extra investment required to replace capital stocks destroyed by more frequent natural disasters or to transition to a lower emissions economy could put upward pressure on the neutral rate.’

Australian banks exposed to climate risks due to mortgage exposure:

‘Australian banks face climate risks primarily through their extensive exposure to residential mortgages. If climate change makes a home’s location less desirable and significantly reduces its value, banks would then have less protection against default. Banks could also experience losses from transition risk associated with their exposure to carbon-intensive industries, through their lending to businesses in these sectors.’

RBA’s modeling quantifying property price falls from climate change:

‘In analysis conducted by Reserve Bank staff, a macrofinancial stress-testing model was used to estimate how climate change might affect the banking sector, using two scenarios – one with severe physical risks, another with significant transition risks. To capture the physical climate risks to residential housing, climate hazard data were used to measure the expected increase in insurance costs due to climate-related damage – such as more frequent flooding and more damaging cyclones – which were translated into housing price falls. As shown in Figure 1, around 7.5 per cent of properties are in postcodes that could see property prices decline by 5 per cent or more due to climate change by 2050.’