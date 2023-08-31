ASX News LIVE | XJO Flat; US GDP Growth Revised Down; Harvey Norman, IGO, Airtasker, Pointsbet Report

China isn’t going bust, it’s going after white gold: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

The question on the mainstream media’s lips right now seems to be ‘when will China go bust?’.

Just look at these headlines from the past week:

Now, to be fair, this is nothing new.

I think I’ve seen at least one doomsday prophecy about China every week for the past seven years. The media just loves to hate on the Middle Kingdom, probably because it gets clicks.

The point is, the media is making the China bust narrative seem more pronounced than it likely is. And don’t get me wrong, China’s economy has issues, just don’t expect it to ‘collapse’ like some suggest.

As Cal noted in yesterday’s Money Morning:

‘Another year and another fake China crisis has washed through the Aussie market, scaring everyone…and yet, there seems to be little signs of genuine financial distress anywhere. It’s almost a tradition now. ‘I told you last week that this was a chance to buy the dip. The market has rallied up since. ‘…Why is this so? Truth be told, I’m not 100% sure, except to say perhaps China is stronger than most presume.’

I think Cal’s right.

Not only is China stronger than most realise, but it’s also driving gains in Aussie stocks…

The great pivot

Of course, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Chinese exports is iron ore.

The crucial commodity has formed the backbone of our trading relationship with China. Even with a struggling property market, iron ore has proved fairly resilient in terms of price and demand.

But that’s not what I want to talk about today.

Instead, what’s far more interesting for investors is our second-biggest export to China. Because historically, it has been liquefied natural gas — another one of our staple commodities.

In 2023 though, things have changed…

Thanks to a huge surge in demand in the first half of the year, lithium is now second only to iron ore. $11.7 billion was spent on this ‘white gold’ between January and June by Chinese buyers.

And to put this surge in perspective, you need to realise that just two years ago, this figure was only $470 million. In other words, in the span of roughly 24 months, China has increased its spending on lithium by 25 times what it used to.

Talk about a pivot in demand.

Here’s the kicker though, it’s not just Aussie lithium that China is buying. They’re trying to corner the entire market!