ASX News LIVE | XJO to Open Down; RBA Decision Day, Likely Rates Hold, Qantas CEO Steps Down Early Amidst Turbulence

RBA keeps rates on hold at 4.10%

In a move that was widely expected, the RBA board has decided to keep rates on hold this month at 4.10%.

An overwhelming 97% of polled economists predicted the move today as many see signs that the market has slowed to the point of risking recession.

Today’s decision marks the last act as RBA Governor for Philip Lowe.

In his reasoning today, Dr Lowe outlined the board’s view of the economy, saying:

‘The Australian economy is experiencing a period of below-trend growth and this is expected to continue for a while. High inflation is weighing on people’s real incomes and household consumption growth is weak, as is dwelling investment.’

Dr Lowe will be replaced by former Deputy Governor Michele Bullock, who is seen as a continuity rather than a drastic shift of policy.

Michele Bullock’s previous comments as Deputy may come back to bite her, as many interpreted her comments back in June as hoping for rising unemployment when she stated that unemployment would need to climb to 4.5% to tame inflation.

‘Our assessment is that, for the first time in decades, firms’ demand for labour exceeds the amount of labour that people are willing and able to supply. That is, employment is above what we would consider to be consistent with our inflation target,’ Ms Bullock said.

With unemployment currently sitting at 3.6% an increase to that level would mean a further 140,000 people out of work.

With the RBA promising structural changes to the way decisions are made in the future, some may pick up these previous comments to attack her politically around future cuts.

Despite the board saying further tightening may be required, for many, today’s move puts the nail in the coffin in this tightening cycle.

The next question many will have is, when are we likely to see rate cuts?