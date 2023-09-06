ASX News LIVE | XJO Slips; Global Markets Down as Oil Prices Climb, Pressure Mounts on Qantas

Qantas pile-on shifts target to Chairman

After unexpectedly stepping down two months early, CEO Alan Joyce may be out of the frying pan, but now Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder is in the fire.

Mr Goyder is facing calls to step down from the role after a nightmare few weeks for the Airline as the company is facing lawsuits over flight credits and cancelled flights. The company is alleged to be selling tickets to flights that were cancelled in order to profit from the difference from the credits to the new tickets, in a scheme that the ACCC is investigating.

The ACCC has already said that if found to be true, the company is likely to face a record-high fine in the realm of around $250 million.

The company is also in the political hotseat over allegations of political pressure being used to thwart new routes into Australia by competitor Qatar Airways.

If these weren’t enough, there are a couple more scandals thrown in for good measure. For more information, click below.