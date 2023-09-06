ASX News LIVE | XJO Falls; Oil Marches Higher; GDP Data Fallout

Oil prices climb higher as the fight for our energy future intensifies: Ryan Clarkson-Ledward

Excerpt from Ryan Clarkson-Ledward’s latest piece for Money Morning.

Oil prices have just hit a fresh high for 2023.

Brent crude is now above US$90 per barrel, the first time it has reached this milestone since last November.

The driving catalyst is, of course, ongoing production cuts from the Saudis and Russia. OPEC’s stranglehold over the market continues to prove problematic.

That’s the whole point of a cartel, though.

And OPEC is one of, if not the most, pragmatic cartels in human history.

We can lay blame on them all we want, but at the end of the day, they are predictable. That’s why I believe the bigger issue lies beyond OPEC.

What we, as investors, should really be upset about is the fact that our politicians and corporate leaders have let this happen. I’ve spoken at length about the underinvestment and underappreciation of oil in 2023 and why it will come back to bite us.

You can check out my articles here and here if you want a refresher.

But let’s delve into how we can potentially prevent the next energy crisis before it begins…

Conflicting visions

The reality is, we need new oil and gas projects more than ever.

The problem is that funding and support for such projects are at an all-time low.

Just look at the recent mess going on with Fortescue [ASX:FMG]. Three executives, including the CEO and CFO, have walked away from the company without really saying why. All we can infer from off-handed comments from Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest is that all three likely disagreed with his hydrogen vision.

In Forrest’s own words, they had a simple choice:

‘Get on the bus or get off the bus.’

Meaning the execs had to toe the line or find somewhere else to work. And they’ve chosen the latter.

I bring this up because I think it perfectly encapsulates the problem the energy industry has right now. Because as much as hydrogen will have a key role to play in our energy future, it isn’t the be all and end all.

Fossil fuels, love them or hate them, are still going to be vital for quite some time to come. But unless we start pumping money into new projects, we’re going to end up high and dry.

Fortunately, companies like Woodside are still doing their part. The company’s Trion deepwater venture in Mexico just got the green light from the regulator this week.

It brings Woodside one step closer to bringing roughly 478.7 million barrels of oil to the market. A reserve that will steadily come online from 2028 if all goes to plan.

One of the few glimmers of hope for those who see reason in a fossil fuel future.