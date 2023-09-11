ASX News LIVE | XJO Recovers; Sims Sinks as Syrah Resources Surges

Good old stock valuation can still be rewarded in this market: Greg Canavan

Excerpt from our editorial director Greg Canavan’s latest for The Insider.

***

The sideways action of the benchmark index, the ASX200, continues.

Last week, the index fell 1.7%, after rallying strongly the week before.

The gold stock index led the declines, falling 2.9% on the week. Resources, consumer discretionary and the IT sector all fell around 2.3%. The energy sector was the only one to eek out any gains, rising 0.6%.

The energy sector is one of the few to have any decent momentum. After correcting during the latter part of 2022 and into 2023, energy stocks have been trending higher since making a low in March.

But the index is clearly trending higher. After breaking out of its post COVID slump in early 2022, energy stocks have been on a slow and steady march higher. I don’t think this long-term trend is anywhere near done.

In stark contrast to the energy sector is the broader market. As I said, it’s going nowhere…

The ASX200 is trading around where it was in November last year. It’s still up around 11% from the lows of last September, but it was up 17% from those lows in January. Since then, it’s been a volatile slope down.

And there’s not a great deal of light on the horizon.

The spectre of higher interest rates will continue to act as a headwind for markets. With the stimulatory effects of COVID related fiscal policy finally starting to wear off, the global economy will have to stand on its own two feet. And it might get a little bit wobbly doing so.

Savings running out…

The national accounts, released last week, revealed Australia’s household saving ratio had dropped to 3.2% from 3.6%, the seventh consecutive fall and the lowest level since June 2008.

As the Australian Bureau of Statistics put it in the release:

‘Savings fell as the rise in nominal household consumption outweighed a softer rise in gross disposable income.’

In other words, households continue to spend more than they earn, drawing down savings to fund the difference.

Even so, the spending is weak. Household final consumption grew just 0.1% in the June quarter.

‘Gross national expenditure’ actually declined 0.4% in the quarter. Gross national expenditure measures activity in the domestic economy, not including the contribution from net exports.

So really, it’s the mining sector (exports) keeping us afloat right now. And that’s not going to change for some time. Higher for longer interest rates will continue to act as a constraint on household spending for the rest of the year at least.

How do you manage this situation as an investor?

As I’ve been saying for some time, it’s a market of stocks, not a stock market. Don’t worry about the market going nowhere…there are still opportunities out there.

It’s a view shared by some prominent professional investors. Today’s Australian reports:

‘Investors looking for signs of another bull market will be waiting for some time, says influential New York-hedge fund manager Ricky Sandler.

‘Even so, stock pickers shouldn’t be sitting around trying to ride the momentum but instead focus on the “much more interesting things happening beneath the surface,” says Sandler, the founder and chief executive of $US7bn ($11bn) Eminence Capital.’

The reason why these ‘interesting things’ are happening behind the surface, according to Sandler, is due to the rise of passive investing through index ETFs:

‘Most estimates of the US market have passive funds sitting with ETFs or index trackers at around 18–20 per cent of share holdings. In some companies it can reach as much as 50 per cent. More recent analysis points out real estate is among the most passively-owned sectors.

‘This means inside any market there may be a lot of stocks moving around “not necessarily based on their long-term fundamentals”.

‘“This is creating good opportunities for stock pickers that have kind of adjusted to this new world,” Sandler says.’

A new world where good old fashioned valuation analysis is rewarded? Sweet!

But you have to be patient. Stocks can remain under and overvalued for some time. Investing based on valuation principles doesn’t offer immediate rewards.