ASX News LIVE | XJO Slides Down; Global Markets Up Overnight, Aussie Dollar Holds Over 64 US Cents

Gina Rinehart increases stake in Liontown Resources

Billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting has increased its share of lithium miner Liontown Resources, lifting its 4.9% stake to 7.72% to become a substantial shareholder.

The move comes after Liontown accepted a $6.6 billion takeover bid from global lithium giant Albemarle.

There was speculation last week that Hancock would launch a rival takeover bid for Liontown.

This was reinforced by a veiled threat to block the takeover by Mr Rinehart yesterday as she seeks a seat on the Liontown board.