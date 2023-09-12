ASX News LIVE | XJO Slides Down; Global Markets Up Overnight, Aussie Dollar Holds Over 64 US Cents
Gina Rinehart increases stake in Liontown Resources
Billionaire Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting has increased its share of lithium miner Liontown Resources, lifting its 4.9% stake to 7.72% to become a substantial shareholder.
The move comes after Liontown accepted a $6.6 billion takeover bid from global lithium giant Albemarle.
There was speculation last week that Hancock would launch a rival takeover bid for Liontown.
This was reinforced by a veiled threat to block the takeover by Mr Rinehart yesterday as she seeks a seat on the Liontown board.
Detailed Breakdown of Sentiment
Here’s a more detailed breakdown on consumer sentiment after the latest results were released by the Westpac-Melbourne Institute survey today.
Consumer Sentiment slipped 1.5% to 79.7 in September from 81.0 in August on persisting pessimism, even as fears of further interest rate rises by the Reserve Bank have eased.
Confidence of mortgage holders bounced 7.8% last month, but the gain was offset by a 6.1% drop in the confidence of renters and a 5.8% fall in the confidence of consumers who own their homes outright.
Source: Westpac-Melbourne Institute
Midday Market Update
The ASX 200 is slightly down -0.14% at 7,182.5
The ASX 200 remains in the red but edges closer to flat at midday. After opening up, mirroring Wall St this morning, the XJO quickly reversed to a 0.64% low.
The Materials and Health Care sectors are the only two sectors firmly in the green this afternoon, while Energy is the worst performer, down 1.41% by midday.
The Aussie Dollar has posted its best daily gains in six weeks after jumping 0.9% to US 64.31 cents on Monday.
The bounce was driven by positive sentiment of China’s increasing rhetoric on defending the price of the depreciating yuan.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) issued a warning, saying regulators would take ‘resolute actions’ against ‘one-way and pro-cyclical’ bets in the market.
The Aussie Dollar is often used as liquid proxy for the yuan as China remains the biggest importer of Australian commodities.
China shows signs of stability
China’s economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, offering a glimmer of hope after a recent downturn. Several positive developments have emerged, including increased credit demand, a reduction in deflationary pressures, and a strengthened yuan.
Recent steps to bolster the real estate market may be starting to work as household demand for mortgages and corporate loans picked up. Consumer prices also returned to gains after a drop in July, albeit by the slimmest of margins.
Source: Bloomberg, PBOC
The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 0.7% on yesterday, snapping a four-session losing streak.
The yuan also rallied after falling to its weakest since 2007 against the dollar last week.
The government’s annual growth target of about 5% is still at risk, but the improvement in the August data suggests that the worst of the slump may be over.
Consumer confidence falls
Consumer confidence has taken another dive despite the Reserve Bank pausing interest rates for the third month in a row at 4.1% and painting a picture of the peak of this cycle’s rate hikes.
The Westpac-Melbourne Institue survey of consumer sentiment fell by 1.5% to 79.7 in September from 81 in August.
Source: Westpac
With the hike pause firmly in place, the confidence of mortgage borrowers was up 7.8% over August, but confidence for renters fell -6.1%, and people who own their homes outright fell -5.8%.
Westpac chief economist Bill Evans commented today, saying pessimism has languished at deeply pessimistic levels for over a year.
He went on to say:
‘Persistent permission has continued despite easing fears of further interest rate rises.’
‘The strong message from survey detail is of ongoing intense pressures on family finances.’
Morning Market Update
US stocks end higher: Investors await inflation data, which could influence Fed’s rate decision.
Tesla surges: Morgan Stanley upgrades stock, says Dojo supercomputer could boost value by $US600 billion.
ECB interest rate decision in doubt: ECB faces increasing pressure from inflation, but is also concerned about the impact of higher rates.
European Commission downgrades growth forecasts: EU economy is expected to grow by 0.8% in 2023 and 1.4% in 2024, down from 1% and 1.6%, respectively.
Consumer confidence and business confidence surveys due today: Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment survey expected to show decline in September, while National Australia Bank business survey expected to show unchanged confidence.
- ASX 200 flat -0.007% at 7,187.5
- $AUD down -0.10% at 64.24 US cents
- ASX futures down -026% to 7,184.5
- S&P 500 up +0.67%
- NASDAQ up +1.14%
- DOW up +0.25%
- FTSE up +0.25%
- STOXX up 0.18%
- SSE up +0.84%
- Bitcoin down -2.65% to $US 25,172.80
- Spot gold up +0.14% to $US 1,921.64
- Iron ore down -0.43% to $US 116.90
- Brent Crude flat -0.03% to $US 90.61pb
All figures shown are from 10:18am AEST