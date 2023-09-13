ASX LIVE | XJO to Slip; Markets await US CPI data tonight, Viva Energy and Pact Group Feature

Oil prices continue to climb

Oil prices are up almost a third over the last three months at $92.02 pb, a 10-month high, and it’s not showing signs of slowing as OPEC flexes its muscles over markets.

Crude Brent ominously passed the $90 per barrel mark earlier this week and signed few signs of slowing. It served as a warning shot for many.

Source: Bianco Research

These are some of the sharpest monthly fuel price rises markets have seen in the past two decades, and many analysts are saying we aren’t done yet.

Throughout the northern hemisphere’s summer, we have seen weak economic data throughout Europe and a massive slowdown in China — the world’s largest crude importer. With this, we would usually expect demand to be falling— bringing prices with it.

Yet oil prices have surged as the Opec cartel showed the world the strength of its control over the market. The 13-body nation controls around two-fifths of global crude production and four-fifths of the world’s reserves.

Since the Ukraine invasion, we have seen the growing ties between head Opec honcho Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia. With their growing ties, we have seen an increase in coordinated decisions of what is known as Opec+, which includes 11 other non-Opec members, such as Russia, Mexico and Malaysia.

The latest data from Opec indicates a potential supply shortfall in the coming quarter for global oil markets. The shortfall is expected to exceed 3 million barrels a day, making it the largest deficit in over a decade.

Source: Bloomberg

This situation could bring renewed inflationary pressures to a fragile global economy and even turn into a political issue for countries like the US.

The Fed will certainly be watching the issue as they await CPI data that will arrive tonight (10:30pm AEST via this link) and should have wide implications for its next interest rate call next week and the broader economy.