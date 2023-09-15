ASX News LIVE | XJO Set for Strong Day Following Wall St Rally; Meridian, Metcash and AQZ feature

Leo Lithium enters trading halt (again)

It’s been a rough few months for Leo Lithium. Shares are down nearly 50% over three months.

Many are quietly hinting at an alleged shakedown for more money from the Mali government, who have raised a series of vague issues and halted all Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operations at the site.

Meanwhile, Leo Lithium has been on weeks of off-and-on trading halts while it tries to deal with the issue while bleeding stock value and the confidence of shareholders.

Source: TradingView

In the past few days, there appears to be some movement in the ‘negotiations’ as Leo called in support from one of its capital backers, Ganfeng.

The Chinese miners are specialists at dealmaking in Africa (although not always by legitimate means) and will hopefully resolve the situation.

The latest movement today has Leo entering yet another trading halt, with promises of an announcement and resumed trading on Tuesday, 19 September.

Here’s hoping it’s good news.