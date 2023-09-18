ASX LIVE | ASX Drops Following Wall St Weakness; New RBA Head’s First Day

Whitehaven [ASX:WHC] responds to concerns

Whitehaven Coal [ASX:WHC] responded to calls for more clarity from investors as its share buyback plan remains on hold. The coal giant confirmed today that it was considering the purchase of two BHP Mitsubishi Alliance coal mines, Daunia and Blackwater, in Queensland.

Today, the company confirmed the talks were progressing and that the buyback program would be delayed until the talks were resolved, saying:

‘Whitehaven’s share buy-back has been temporarily suspended while the Company is considering application of its capital allocation framework in light of growth opportunities. Whitehaven confirms that those opportunities include the Daunia and Blackwater mines. The Board will make a decision regarding resumption of the share buy-back at the appropriate time.’

The response came after pressure mounted from shareholders, including major shareholder Bell Rock Capital, who requested ‘urgent clarification, saying:

‘If our understanding of what was said … at the investor meeting is correct, Bell Rock is concerned that the market is misinformed as to whether or not [Whitehaven] is bidding for one or both mines and what implications this may have for the share buyback program,’

‘In our view, if our understanding is correct, this information may have a material effect on the price or value of WHC’s shares and should be disclosed immediately … if not disclosed, there is a material risk that a false market in [Whitehaven]’s shares is being created due to the uncertainty surrounding these media reports and selective disclosure about these matters that may have been made to some but not all shareholders.’

Bell Rock Capital currently holds 5% of the Whitehaven shares and was joined by other major brokerages who were concerned about the lack of clarity around the buyback program.

The Daunia and Blackwater mines are for sale with a price of approximately $5.4 billion, but it is unclear how much Whitehaven is expecting to pay for the QLD mines.

Whitehaven shares are currently up 0.60%, trading at $6.71 per share in this morning’s trading.