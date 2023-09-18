ASX LIVE | XJO to Fall; Wall St Flat Awaiting Fed Call Tomorrow, New Hope Net Profit Up 11pc

Country Garden extends another bond to stave off default

Chinese property developer Country Garden has won approval from creditors to extend repayment on another onshore bond, the last in the batch of eight bonds it has been seeking for an extension.

Country Garden was previously China’s second-largest property developer and is one of many of the large developers that are facing issues as China’s property sector crumbles.

A subsidiary of the company issued the 492 million yuan (US$104 m) onshore bond, which has been extended by three years in the latest deal.

China’s property sector, once a major driver of economic growth, has been struggling in recent years. A combination of factors, including government crackdowns on excessive debt, a slowing economy, and changing demographics, have led to a sharp decline in home sales and prices.

The sector’s woes have had a ripple effect on the broader economy, weighing on GDP growth and consumer confidence. The Chinese government has taken a number of steps to try to stabilize the market, but the recovery has been slow and halting.

One of the biggest challenges facing the property sector is its high debt levels. Many developers have borrowed heavily to finance their expansion, and they are now struggling to repay their loans as sales and cash flow dwindle. This has led to a number of high-profile defaults, which has further eroded confidence in the sector.