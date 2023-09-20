ASX News LIVE | XJO Down, Treasury Yields Hit 16-Year High as Market Braces for Fed Meeting

Australia’s energy emergency: Greg Canavan

Excerpt from Greg Canavan’s latest piece for Money Morning.

***

Many people think the climate discussion is a political or ideological debate. For some, it is.

But for me — and this is why I’ve been writing to you about it and conducting interviews on the subject — it’s an economic and investment debate.

Transitioning from a dense and efficient energy source to a less dense and efficient energy source has never before been attempted in economic history.

If we invest more of our capital stock and human resources in delivering our basic energy needs, it will raise prices and lower our standard of living. It’s as simple as that.

Energy is the most essential input into any economy, whether basic or advanced. High energy costs act as a restraint on economic growth and living standards.

The explosion of growth that occurred in the Industrial Revolution was due to technological advancements that came from harnessing energy. Steam from burning coal transformed the world and brought millions out of poverty.

It wasn’t all rainbows and lollipops. You can read Dickens’s Hard Times to get an idea of that. But it was immeasurably better for most than the serfdom and subsistence living that came before it.

But here we are, nearly 250 years later, trying to go in reverse.

Mark my words, if we let this continue, watch costs rise and your standard of living fall.

Let me give you some examples of the absurdity that is Australia’s energy policy.

The first is our refining capacity. Energy writer Doomberg raised this in a recent essay:

‘Although its [Australia’s] oil consumption has remained relatively flat at approximately 1 million barrels per day since the end of the global financial crisis, its refining capacity has been cut by two-thirds to just under 25% of its total needs, forcing the country to become increasingly reliant on imports. ‘In recent years, the closure of the Clyde Refinery in 2012, the Kurnell Refinery in 2014, the Bulwer Island Refinery in 2015, the Kwinana Refinery in 2021, and the Altona Refinery in 2022, have chipped away at the nation’s industrial resiliency. The sole remaining crude oil facilities in Australia are the Lytton Refinery in Brisbane, operated by Ampol, and the Geelong Refinery, operated by Viva Energy.’

As a result, we ship in the majority of our refined petroleum from South Korea and Singapore…not exactly next-door neighbours.

Australia’s mining industry runs on diesel, and we have just a month of inventories. That means we are especially exposed to supply chain issues. As Doomberg’s article pointed out (quoting from Bloomberg):

‘An increasingly stretched global refining system means fuel-price volatility is set to become more common, according to top oil executives. A lack of spare crude-processing capacity due to under-investment, and shutdowns happening more frequently with refiners ramping up on better margins and deferring planned work were common themes at the APPEC by S&P Global Insights conference in Singapore this week. That’s left fuels like diesel and gasoline vulnerable to sudden swings when there are unplanned outages… ‘The market is overly sensitive to any unexpected supply disruption anywhere,’ [Frederic] Lasserre said. “Everyone knows there’s no plan B. We have no stocks, and we have no excess capacity anywhere.”’

But hey, who cares, we’re going electric!