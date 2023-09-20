ASX News LIVE | ASX to Fall; US Fed Holds Interest Rates Hints One More Raise This Year

Bank of England policymakers will decide today whether to raise interest rates for the 15th consecutive time, but investors and economists are divided on whether they will do so.

Investors have fully priced in one more quarter-point increase this year in the UK central bank’s base rate, which is now 5.25%. However, a drop in inflation to an 18-month low announced on Wednesday has raised questions over whether the BoE will deliver that increase today.

Markets are now braced for a 50% chance of no change in rates, which would be the first lull in a monetary tightening that started at the end of 2021. Prominent economists at Goldman Sachs and Nomura have also reversed calls for a rise, upending near unanimity for an increase in a survey completed earlier this week.

A pause would follow the example of the US Federal Reserve, which on Wednesday kept its base rate steady at a 22-year high.

More likely, according to economists, is a “dovish hike” in the same vein as the European Central Bank, which last week bumped up its base rate while hinting it had reached its peak.

What does this mean for investors?

If the BoE does do a dovish hike, it could lead to a rally in bond prices and a fall in the value of the pound. This is because investors would be reassured that the central bank is not going to be too aggressive in raising interest rates.

However, if the BoE does opt for a more aggressive rate hike, it could lead to a sell-off in bond prices and a rise in the value of the pound. This is because investors would be worried that the central bank is not doing enough to combat inflation.

Overall, the BoE’s decision on interest rates today will be closely watched by investors and economists alike.