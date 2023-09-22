ASX News LIVE | XJO Ends Flat as ‘Higher for Longer’ Era Sets In

Why prices are never going back down

Here’s a great article from economist Catherine Rampell about why prices are never going back down.

For a time, and I’m not saying I’m proud of it, I subsisted on $5 Domino’s pizzzas at university.

But I shouldn’t expect those pizzas to cost $5 in the years ahead, let alone less than $5.

Rampell writes:

In the modern era, we’ve almost never seen price growth turn negative in the United States. Still, it’s not obviously silly to think big price declines might be possible. We’ve all seen prices for plenty of individual products swing up and down before.

This is quite common after an unexpected shock or supply disruption — e.g., last year, bird flu killed millions of chickens, and egg prices spiked; as flocks were replenished, prices fell back down. Same with, say, a hurricane knocking out an oil refinery and causing gas prices to temporarily rise.

So, individual product prices might fluctuate. But over the long run, the overall price level across an economy — basically, the average price of all the things consumers buy — still trends upwards. That’s by designn

Economists generally consider an upward trend in prices a good thing, as long as it’s happening at a modest, steady and predictable pace. Some limited level of price growth is believed to help facilitate economic expansion, reduce the risk of recession, and help businesses and consumers plan. For these reasons, for many years, the Fed has targeted annual price growth of 2 percent. That is, the Fed wants prices to be growing, just a little.

In fact, if prices overall are falling — or if inflation is so minuscule that prices look to be at risk of falling soon — it can mean an economy is in serious trouble.