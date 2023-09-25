ASX News LIVE | XJO Slips Again After Bearish Wall St Week; Qantas Signals $200m Higher Costs as Higer Fuel Prices Hit

Star Entertainment shares on halt as it preps for $750m equity raise

Star Entertainment is expected to raise $750 million in equity as part of a comprehensive capital restructure. The cash call, to be managed by Barrenjoey Capital Partners, will be accompanied by a $450 million debt package backed by Westpac and Barclays.

The raise and debt package will eliminate Star’s existing loans and fund costs associated with Queen’s Wharf in Brisbane, one of Star’s two big development projects currently underway.

Queen’s Wharf, with an estimated cost of $2.9 billion, has faced delays due to disputes with the builder Multiplex, who has taken the case to the Supreme Court of Queensland to seek declaration and orders regarding timeline extensions, milestone dates, liquidated damages, and variations.

Star’s financial performance has been weak in recent years, with the company recording a $2.44 billion loss in the year to June 30. The result was largely due to a $2.17 billion write-off on the value of its casinos.

Star is also facing a number of regulatory and legal challenges, including an AUSTRAC investigation into alleged money laundering at its casinos.

The capital restructure is expected to help Star have a fresh start and address its financial and regulatory challenges.

Whether this positions the company for future growth remains to be seen.