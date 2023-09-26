ASX News Live | ASX 200 Opens Down in Another Choppy Day of Trading; Wall St Breaks Losing Streak; Air NZ, SUN, PME Feature
US faces another government shutdown fight
The divided parties are fighting in the US again as the market churns.
The US government shutdown fight is a battle between Democrats and Republicans over how to fund the government for the fiscal year that begins on October 1, 2023. Congress needs to pass a spending bill by the end of September in order to keep the government running, but Democrats and Republicans are unable to agree on a top-line spending number or on a number of policy riders.
Democrats are pushing for a spending bill that would increase funding for domestic programs and infrastructure, while Republicans are pushing for a spending bill that would cut funding for domestic programs and increase funding for defence. Republicans are also pushing for a number of policy riders, including riders that would restrict abortion access and that would defund the IRS.
If Congress fails to pass a spending bill by the end of September, the government will shut down. A government shutdown means that all non-essential government services will be suspended and that hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed or required to work without pay.
The last government shutdown occurred in December 2018 and lasted for 34 days, the longest in the modern era. The shutdown had a significant impact on the US economy and caused widespread hardship for federal employees and contractors.
Looking below, we can see the levels of debt that the Federal government holds. Do we think this is sustainable?
CBO projections show US Federal debt rising by $5.2 billion per day for the next 10 years.
However, since the debt ceiling “crisis” came to an end, US debt has jumped by $30 billion per day.
We have added roughly $1 trillion per month in US debt since then.
Australian consumer confidence down, petrol prices up
The latest from the ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence survey shows general consumer confidence fell 3.4pts, with all subindexes down.
It seems petrol prices have weighed on consumers who are expecting the latest CPI data to show inflation back on the rise.
The average price of regular unleaded in Melbourne yesterday was $2.2 per litre, which is a record high.
Motorists have been warned that prices are likely to remain high until the end of the year.
The issues are a compounding one for Australians as supply cuts from OPEC+ (mainly Russia and Saudia Arabia) have been extended until the end of December.
On top of this, there have been issues at refineries in Singapore and Malaysia, which have meant that our supply will likely see shortages and higher prices until the end of the year.
For a full breakdown of prices across the major cities, click here.
Midday market update
The ASX 200 has slipped down 0.5% this morning but has begun to recover slightly. The ASX 200 is currently down 0.35% at 7,051.
The ASX 200 is trading near its lowest level in 10 weeks, with Real Estate (-1.82%) and Tech (1.64%) the biggest sector losses this morning.
In company news, Qantas continues to slide, down 1.72% after signalling higher costs. The airline has a long list of big expenses coming up, including new planes, potentially record-breaking fines, and $200 million more in fuel costs for the remainder of this year.
Liontown Resources is down 2.67% after news of Gina Rinehart’s increased stake in the company, which is seen as a large complication in the Albermarle takeover.
Talon Energy is up by 4% on news it has started exporting gas from its WA-based Waylering gas field, which it shares with joint venture partner Strike Energy, which also rose 0.5%.
The Healthcare sector is one of the few bright spots today, with Pro Medicus up 9.4% after signing a $140 million 10-year deal with Baylor Scott & White.
Air New Zealand is down 1.4% after the company echoed Qantas’s announcement yesterday, expecting higher fuel costs in the coming year.
Gina Rinehard increases stake in Liontown
Gina Rinehart has increased her stake in Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR], complicating Albemarle’s $6.6 billion takeover bid. Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting now holds a 10.69% stake in Liontown, up from 7.72% on September 11, just after the Liontown board accepted Albemarle’s $3-a-share offer.
Mrs Rinehard, Australia’s richest person, has been buying Liontown shares at $3 since September 11, and yesterday alone spent more than $132 million for about 44 million shares. The share market raid came just hours before Hancock delivered a stinging assessment of Liontown’s ability to hit targets and successfully operate.
Hancock said late on Monday that it wanted a big say in the future of Liontown while spelling out concerns about Liontown’s flagship Kathleen Valley project in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. Hancock said it had not bought any shares above the Albemarle asking price of $3 in acquiring its stake over a period when lithium prices have slumped.
Hancock cast doubt on whether Kathleen Valley could be delivered on time and budget and operated successfully without its help. Hancock does not operate underground mines but said it had “demonstrated project development and operations ramp-up capability”, chiefly through the successful delivery of the $10 billion Roy Hill iron ore project.
Hancock has signalled it would seek a seat on Liontown’s board, depending on what happens in the Albermarle takeover offer.
Whatever happens, things got a lot harder for Liontown to execute.
Suncorp Bank CEO Exits
Suncorp Bank [ASX:SUN] CEO Clive van Horen has announced his departure just before the annual general meeting was set to begin in Brisbane.
The announcement comes amidst the contentious sale of the banking arm of Suncorp to ANZ, worth approximately $4.9 billion.
Mr van Horen, who has been a vocal advocate of the sale, appears to be frustrated as the ACCC blocked the sale, citing competition reasons in its judgement.
The decision is now under appeal, but it appears it will not happen soon enough for Mr van Horen, who some had thought was hoping to join ANZ after the sale.
This is not the first time Suncorp has faced an unexpected CEO jump, with his predecessor Lee Hatton leaving the role back in 2020 after only two months to join Afterpay.
Suncorp has said they still hope the deal will progress after the appeal, with expectations of the deal completing mid-CY24.
ANZ Fined $15 million
Australia’s Federal Court has fined ANZ $15 million for misleading customers over the funds available in credit card accounts.
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) filed the case in 2022, alleging that almost 166,000 ANZ customers were charged cash advance fees and interest for withdrawing money they believed they had in accounts based on incorrect account balances.
The ASIC said some customers were charged thousands of dollars in fees as a result, with the total averaging around $47 per customer.
Good Morning
Good morning investors,
The markets are set for a tough day of trading, with ASX 200 futures pointing to the XJO slipping this morning.
The ASX 200 has opened down 0.38% at 7,049.7
- $AUD flat +0.01% at 64.22 US cents
- ASX futures down -0.31% to 7,088.5
- S&P 500 up +0.40%
- NASDAQ up +0.45%
- DOW up +0.13%
- FTSE down -0.78%
- STOXX down -0.95%
- SSE down -0.54%
- Bitcoin up +0.41% to $US 26,287
- Spot gold down -0.45% to $US 1,916.19
- Iron ore down -0.30% to $US 121.33
- Brent Crude down -0.13% to $US 93.41pb
All figures shown are from 10:15am AEST