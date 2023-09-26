ASX News Live | ASX 200 Opens Down in Another Choppy Day of Trading; Wall St Breaks Losing Streak; Air NZ, SUN, PME Feature

The divided parties are fighting in the US again as the market churns.

The US government shutdown fight is a battle between Democrats and Republicans over how to fund the government for the fiscal year that begins on October 1, 2023. Congress needs to pass a spending bill by the end of September in order to keep the government running, but Democrats and Republicans are unable to agree on a top-line spending number or on a number of policy riders.

Democrats are pushing for a spending bill that would increase funding for domestic programs and infrastructure, while Republicans are pushing for a spending bill that would cut funding for domestic programs and increase funding for defence. Republicans are also pushing for a number of policy riders, including riders that would restrict abortion access and that would defund the IRS.

If Congress fails to pass a spending bill by the end of September, the government will shut down. A government shutdown means that all non-essential government services will be suspended and that hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed or required to work without pay.

The last government shutdown occurred in December 2018 and lasted for 34 days, the longest in the modern era. The shutdown had a significant impact on the US economy and caused widespread hardship for federal employees and contractors.

Looking below, we can see the levels of debt that the Federal government holds. Do we think this is sustainable?