ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Lower as Rising Bond Yields Spook Markets

ABS: COVID-19 the first infectious disease to be top 5 cause of death since 1970
COVID-19 is the first infectious disease to be in the top five causes of death in Australia since 1970.
That’s a pretty wild statistic!
In fact, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2022, accounting for one in twenty deaths, according to the latest figures from the ABS.
In 1970, influenza and pneumonia were the fifth leading cause of death.
ABS’s Lauren Moran, head of mortality statistics, said:
‘The top five causes of death in 2022 were ischaemic heart disease, dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease), COVID-19, cerebrovascular diseases (strokes) and lung cancer, which when combined, accounted for more than a third of all deaths.’
Inflation for discretionary categories is weak or cooling
Good time to change your diet, according to latest CPI figures
It’s a good time to change your dietary habits.
At least according to the latest monthly CPI figures from the ABS.
Fruit and vegetable prices are 8.3% lower compared to 12 months ago. The ABS attributed this to improved growing conditions.
Aussie monthly inflation in line with expectations
Australia’s monthly CPI indicator for August rose in line with expectations.
The headline CPI indicator rose 5.2% in the 12 months to August, just as consensus estimates forecast. Finally, a win for the forecasters!
August’s annual increase of 5.2% is up from July’s 4.9%.
However, when you exclude volatile items, the monthly CPI indicator fell from 5.8% in July to 5.5% in August on an annual basis. A good sign.
We’ve all noticed rising fuel prices lately.
The ABS noted automotive fuel prices were up 13.9% on last year and rose 9.1% on a monthly basis in August.
The S&P 493 is basically flat in 2023
The Magnificent Seven largely account for most of the S&P 500’s gains.
Apollo Management’s Torsten Slok recently noted that, ex-Magnificent Seven, the S&P 500 has basically gone nowhere this year.
Slok then concluded:
‘If you buy the S&P500 today, you are basically buying a handful of companies that make up 34% of the index and have an average P/E ratio around 50.‘
Food for thought?
Star hits all-time low
Star’s discounted raise has sent it to a new all-time low. Not a 52-week low, but an all-time low.
The stock is down 82% since its public listing.
That’s a colossal destruction of value.
Star Entertainment falls 14% after capital raise
Star Entertainment is currently down 14% after raising $565 million at 60 cents a share.
Star last closed at 75 cents a share.
The discounted raise is why the stock is falling today.
Star is ‘undertaking a broader refinancing process to improve its funding arrangements and capital structure’.
Apart from the capital raise, Star also secured $450 million in new debt facilities from Barclays and Westpac.
These mammoth initiatives will strengthen the balance sheet, according to Star.
The firm expects ‘all existing debt to be repaid and cancelled’, with ‘no debt maturities until 2H28’.
In no major surprise, dividends will be suspended until the adjusted net leverage ratio is below 1.5x, the AUSTRAC civil processing is resolved, and the QWB debt refinancing is complete.
But also, an interesting point from David Scutt.
The irony is the greater the belief rates will be higher for longer, the quicker rates will be cut.
Good morning.
Here’s a quick rundown of market news — an espresso shot of news.
Both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell sharply overnight as investor mood sours.
Since hitting their 2023 highs in July, both indices are down over 7%.
Coincidentally, market sentiment — according to CNN’s Fear and Greed Index — was at Extreme Greed in July.
It has now fallen all the way to Fear and is a few points away from Extreme Fear reading. It’s the lowest reading since March 2023.
That’s partly to do with the a recent rise in bond yields.
US 10-year bond yields lifted to 4.54% overnight, a 16 year high.
Yields are rising on market bets of central banks keeping interest rates high for a while yet.
Or, as the popular mantra has it — — higher for longer.
