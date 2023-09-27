ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Lower as Rising Bond Yields Spook Markets

By Fat Tail Investment Research

Brainchip’s share price collapse

Brainchip was once one of the hottest stocks among retail investors.

Now, it is hitting fresh 52-week lows as excitement and optimism curdle to disappointment and jadedness.

In the last 12 months, Brainchip is down 80%. Since its all-time high in January 2022, the stock is down 90%.

ABS: COVID-19 the first infectious disease to be top 5 cause of death since 1970

COVID-19 is the first infectious disease to be in the top five causes of death in Australia since 1970.

That’s a pretty wild statistic!

In fact, COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2022, accounting for one in twenty deaths, according to the latest figures from the ABS.

In 1970, influenza and pneumonia were the fifth leading cause of death.

ABS’s Lauren Moran, head of mortality statistics, said:

‘The top five causes of death in 2022 were ischaemic heart disease, dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease), COVID-19, cerebrovascular diseases (strokes) and lung cancer, which when combined, accounted for more than a third of all deaths.’

Inflation for discretionary categories is weak or cooling

Good time to change your diet, according to latest CPI figures

It’s a good time to change your dietary habits.

At least according to the latest monthly CPI figures from the ABS.

Fruit and vegetable prices are 8.3% lower compared to 12 months ago. The ABS attributed this to improved growing conditions.

Aussie monthly inflation in line with expectations

Australia’s monthly CPI indicator for August rose in line with expectations.

The headline CPI indicator rose 5.2% in the 12 months to August, just as consensus estimates forecast. Finally, a win for the forecasters!

August’s annual increase of 5.2% is up from July’s 4.9%.

However, when you exclude volatile items, the monthly CPI indicator fell from 5.8% in July to 5.5% in August on an annual basis. A good sign.

We’ve all noticed rising fuel prices lately.

The ABS noted automotive fuel prices were up 13.9% on last year and rose 9.1% on a monthly basis in August.

The S&P 493 is basically flat in 2023

The Magnificent Seven largely account for most of the S&P 500’s gains.

Apollo Management’s Torsten Slok recently noted that, ex-Magnificent Seven, the S&P 500 has basically gone nowhere this year. 

Slok then concluded:

If you buy the S&P500 today, you are basically buying a handful of companies that make up 34% of the index and have an average P/E ratio around 50.

Food for thought?

Small caps: hidden clues in the carnage

Excerpt from Callum Newman’s latest piece for Money Morning.

***

I’m sitting in an office tower in the Melbourne CBD when David Wanis of Longwave Capital Partners shares the following chart:

Source: LongWave Capital Partners

[Click to open in a new window]

This again!

It’s not the first time I’ve seen it. David has been updating it for a while, and God bless him for doing so.

The chart shows that the small-cap sector has now underperformed the Top 100 stocks for 22 months!

That’s longer than the two previous drawdowns over the last 25 years or so.

When will this dud period end?

I saw the same chart when it was 18 months…15 months…you get the idea.

It gives you an idea of how tough the market has been since late 2021.

It’s also a clue to see where a big opportunity lies.

Markets move in cycles. Periods of underperformance are often followed by outperformance.

Yes — past performance is no guarantee of future performance. However, the market, like life, is a matter of playing the odds.

I’d expect an equivalent period of small-cap strength relative to the Top 100 when they start firing.

David also made an important point that day. It’s that individual stock picking can buck this malaise.

The macro noise is loud right now.

But there’s another way we can use this drawdown.

That’s to see which stocks are NOT going down with the general trend of the small-cap sector.

One of those stocks is part of my latest report available here. It’s called Maas Group Holdings [ASX:MGH].

It’s up about 30% in 2023. That might look modest in the context of what small caps can do at time.

However, it’s a very tidy return for any part of the market. It’s been a tough year.

The good news is that I think this makes for an excellent hold for the foreseeable future.

Maas has a strong foothold in the construction and infrastructure space.

One way to ‘read’ the market is to look for confirmation elsewhere.

Seven Group Holdings [ASX:SVW] — a much bigger stock — is also heavily exposed to construction and infrastructure.

Look how it keeps grinding up, despite all the negativity at play in the markets right now…

Source: Yahoo! Finance

[Click to open in a new window]

Clearly, investors don’t give a damn about China, bond yields and a potential US recession when it comes to these two.

They’re happy to hold come what may — at least for now.

The point is that there is always opportunity in the market, even when so much seems to be working against us.

Another of my small-cap recommendations is up 60% since March too.

Why? It’s growing its business! I’m excited for this one. It’s possible that by 2025 or 2026 this stock is up 200–300%.

I can’t guarantee it, of course! But, again, I like the odds.

But you have to be prepared to buy and hold for all that time. It can be an oddly difficult thing to do.

Human nature wants to snatch any gain that appears. We get spooked. We get bored. We need the money for a holiday.

Sometimes you just have to leave well enough alone.

This is the opportunity in front of you now. Small-cap stocks, as a sector, are on the floor.

Small Caps: Hidden Clues in the Carnage

Aussie and US shares offering a lower risk premium over bonds

With bond yields rising and P/E ratios for stocks remaining high, the equity risk premium is shrinking to historically low levels.

A slim equity risk premium implies stocks are expensive relative to safe assets like bonds.

A tiny equity risk premium means you are getting almost no extra compensation for investing in equities, which are riskier than bonds.

As AMP’s chief economist Shane Oliver said in a recent note:

‘PE ratios for shares point to a medium-term return potential of around 10% for Australian shares but just 5% for US shares (see the red lines on the PE charts earlier). Allowing for the rise in bond yields – by subtracting 10-year bond yields from the earnings yields (using forward earnings) – shows US and Australian shares now offer a reduced return premium over bonds of around 0.8% in the US and 2% in Australia.

For the US this is the lowest risk premium over bonds since after the tech wreck whereas current uncertainties (around interest rates, recession risk & geopolitics) suggest the risk premium should ideally be higher. Fortunately, that for Australian shares is more attractive. But ideally bond yields need to fall to improve the prospects for shares. If we are right and inflation continues to fall over the year ahead, then this should allow lower bond yields and provide some support to shares. But in the near term the risk of a further correction in share markets led out of the US remains high reflecting the deterioration in US share valuations particularly for tech stocks which are very sensitive to bond yields.’

Star hits all-time low

Star’s discounted raise has sent it to a new all-time low. Not a 52-week low, but an all-time low.

The stock is down 82% since its public listing.

That’s a colossal destruction of value.

Star Entertainment falls 14% after capital raise

Star Entertainment is currently down 14% after raising $565 million at 60 cents a share.

Star last closed at 75 cents a share.

The discounted raise is why the stock is falling today.

Star is ‘undertaking a broader refinancing process to improve its funding arrangements and capital structure’.

Apart from the capital raise, Star also secured $450 million in new debt facilities from Barclays and Westpac.

These mammoth initiatives will strengthen the balance sheet, according to Star.

The firm expects ‘all existing debt to be repaid and cancelled’, with ‘no debt maturities until 2H28’.

In no major surprise, dividends will be suspended until the adjusted net leverage ratio is below 1.5x, the AUSTRAC civil processing is resolved, and the QWB debt refinancing is complete.

