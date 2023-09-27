ASX News LIVE | ASX to Open Down; Oil Jumps to One Year High, Brickworks, Premier, SOL Feature

CNN Fear index falls into ‘extreme fear’

The pendulum of market sentiment has again swung, with the Fear & Greed Index plunging to a chilling 25, signalling extreme fear. This dramatic shift from the exuberance of extreme greed observed just two months ago paints a vivid picture of a market landscape dominated by uncertainty and volatility.

This stark transition isn’t merely a momentary panic; it signifies a substantial change in investor sentiment since the Federal Reserve’s rate hike in July. The trajectory of the index has been a steady decent in recent weeks, embodying the growing apprehension and fear gripping the market.

Source: CNN

The plunge in the Fear & Greed Index to 25 is a testament to the speed at which market sentiment can change course. Just a couple of months ago, the prevailing mood was one of unbridled greed as investors chased returns and embraced risk with enthusiasm. Now, fear has taken hold, casting a shadow over the markets and prompting a reassessment of investment strategies.

The resurgence of fear in the market comes after the US Fed’s decision to keep rates on hold in September. The markets widely expected this decision, with the CME FedWatch tool showing the last interest rate call had 99% of market participants expecting a hold. However, the Fed’s outlook scared equity markets as the Fed reasoned that they expected more robust GDP growth and consequentially would expect to keep rates ‘higher for longer’.

The ‘higher for longer’ call has reverberated across markets, with the S&P 500 falling over 5%, putting September on track to be the worst-performing month this year and edging it to its first quarterly loss.

This period of elevated fear and uncertainty prompts contemplation of the factors steering this shift in sentiment.

Looking at previous outlooks or predictions from the Fed should give you some perspective on our current market sentiment and why you should probably worry less about their prognostications.

Below are the Fed’s predictions for inflation (headline and core excluding food and energy) beginning in September 2020.

As a reference, Columns 1 and 2 show the year-over-year inflation that was seen at the time.

Source: Federal Reserve Summary, FOMC

The disparity between their 2023 inflation predictions and our present reality should be a relief. It should highlight why keeping your head in uncertain times and holding a historical perspective will help you not get swept into short-term thinking.

In these turbulent times, the resurgence of fear in the market isn’t just a challenge but also an opportunity. It offers investors a chance to showcase resilience, adaptability, and foresight, navigating the choppy waters with a clear vision and a steady hand, ever watchful of the shifting tides shaping the financial seas.

That’s not to say there isn’t risk in the market presently; indexes are likely underperforming in the coming months and maybe even a more significant correction, as bond yields remain so high.

But individual stocks can still remain great picks if you have the patience and foresight to find them.