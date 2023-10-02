ASX LIVE | ASX Plunges; RBA Keeps Rates on Hold, Aussie Dollar Plunges, Global Bond Yields Surge

RBA leaves rates unchanged at 4.1%, flags further increases

As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate at 4.1% for a fourth straight month. The decision leaves the cash rate unchanged at its highest level since April 2012.

It was the first RBA board meeting with Michele Bullock at the helm.

Interestingly, recent changes at the RBA, which were brought in after the conflagration of ex-Governor Dr. Philip Lowe’s approval, meant that the board, rather than Ms Bullock, issued the post-decision statement.

Highlights of the statement include:

“Inflation in Australia has passed its peak but is still too high and will remain so for some time yet.”

“The prices of many services are continuing to rise briskly and fuel prices have risen noticeably of late”

“Returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe remains the Board’s priority.”

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe.”

“The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome.”

“Wages growth has picked up over the past year but is still consistent with the inflation target, provided that productivity growth picks up.“