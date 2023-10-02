ASX LIVE | ASX Plunges; RBA Keeps Rates on Hold, Aussie Dollar Plunges, Global Bond Yields Surge
RBA leaves rates unchanged at 4.1%, flags further increases
As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate at 4.1% for a fourth straight month. The decision leaves the cash rate unchanged at its highest level since April 2012.
It was the first RBA board meeting with Michele Bullock at the helm.
Interestingly, recent changes at the RBA, which were brought in after the conflagration of ex-Governor Dr. Philip Lowe’s approval, meant that the board, rather than Ms Bullock, issued the post-decision statement.
Highlights of the statement include:
“Inflation in Australia has passed its peak but is still too high and will remain so for some time yet.”
“The prices of many services are continuing to rise briskly and fuel prices have risen noticeably of late”
“Returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe remains the Board’s priority.”
“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe.”
“The Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome.”
“Wages growth has picked up over the past year but is still consistent with the inflation target, provided that productivity growth picks up.“
Gold price continues to fall
As a consequence of rising bond yields, Gold has been under pressure in the past month, down -6.26% in the past month and down 1.52% in today’s trading.
The last time gold was as oversold as today was in 2018 at $1,200/oz.
But short-term pressure could turn around into structural strength.
Borrowing costs for the US Government in a low bond price market are set only to grow. US government debt is currently around US$33.1 trillion and growing faster than the economy.
CBO projections show US federal debt rising by US$5.2 billion per day for the next 1o years. Nearly one-third of all outstanding US debt is set to mature over the next 12 months.
52% is set to mature over the next 36 months, meaning this debt needs to be refinanced. However, since this debt was last financed, debt service costs have doubled from 1.5% to 3.0%.
This means that maintaining this debt is now 2x as expensive, and it will soon be 3x as expensive if rates rise. If doubts arise about the ability of the US to maintain this, then a flight to safety could mean big things for alternatives like Gold and BTC.
In the short term, these alternatives are likely to see downsides, but in the longer term, they could prove a useful hedge.
All eyes on bond markets as yields continue to climb
‘Higher for longer’ seems to continue to be in the spotlight for investors.
US Treasury yields rose sharply overnight, with the 5-year to 30-year yields increasing by 10 basis points. The 10-year benchmark bond yield hit the highest level since 2007, reaching 4.7%, and the 30-year yield topped 4.81%, the highest since 2010.
Source:Bloomberg
This rise in yields comes as investors anticipate that the US Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively in an effort to combat inflation. Goldman Sachs’ portfolio research team estimates there is now a 20% chance that the 10-year Treasury yield will end 2023 above 5%.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also expects 10-year Treasury yields to top 5%, citing geopolitical shifts and supply chain disruptions as factors that will make inflation more persistent.
Here’s an interesting chat by Rick Santelli outlining how far bond yields could go. Mind you, this is outlining a worst-case scenario.
Could 10-year Treasury rates hit 13%?@RickSantelli charts the path to much, much higher yields, and warns that the Fed is running out of tricks pic.twitter.com/51DfL2R6HF
— CNBC's Fast Money (@CNBCFastMoney) October 2, 2023
Why are oil prices rising?
Last week, the price for West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose to a new one-year high.
At one point, WTI crude was trading about US$94 a barrel.
Worries about renewed inflationary pressures stoked by rising oil prices are spreading. Oil prices have been rising in recent months due to a number of factors, including the war in Ukraine, supply disruptions, and strong demand. This is raising concerns that inflation, which is already high in many countries, could spiral further out of control.
Rising oil prices have a direct impact on inflation, as they increase the cost of transportation and other goods and services that rely on oil. Additionally, oil is a key ingredient in many products, including plastics and fertilizers, so higher oil prices can also lead to higher prices for these products.
The current rise in oil prices is particularly concerning because it comes at a time when inflation is already at high levels in many countries. For example, in the United States, inflation is at a 40-year high. If oil prices continue to rise, it could push inflation even higher, making it more difficult for central banks to bring it under control.
So, what does the current rise in oil prices mean for our time?
Click below to read on.
Why Are Oil Prices Rising And What Does It Mean For Inflation?
Midday market update
On this bloodbath of a day on the share market, only 23 stocks on the ASX 200 index are in the green, including Graincorp, Neuren Pharmaceuticals and Computershare.
The ASX 200 is down -1.38% to 6,936.1 to a six-month low after US Treasury bond price collapse inflicts pain across markets.
There are far more stocks in the red, including miners like Sayona Mining, De Grey Mining and Perseus Mining, and energy stocks like Beach Energy and Santos.
But it’s the mega-cap stocks that are down the most on the share market: BHP (-2.18%), Rio Tinto (-1.75%), Fortescue Metals (-1.76%) and NAB (-1.04%).
The other “big three” banks are down between 0.6% and 1%.
Market open update
- ASX 200 down -1.6% to 6,921.4
- $AUD down -1.14% to 63.60 US cents
- ASX futures down -1.13% to 6,968.5
- S&P 500 flat
- NASDAQ up +0.67%
- DOW down -0.22%
- FTSE down -1.28%
- STOXX down -0.85%
- SSE up +0.10%
- Bitcoin down 1.17% to $US 27,549.77
- Spot gold down -1.42% to $US 1,822.1
- Iron ore flat -0.04% to $US 120.79
- Brent Crude down -0.25% to $US 90.48pb
All figures shown are from 10:33am AEST
Good morning
Good morning all,
Busy day on the markets today. Let’s get into it.
The ASX 200 futures point to a ~1% plunge in the index at open.
This dramatic movement comes after overnight markets had another mixed showing.
The Dow finished down -0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.67% and the S&P 500 ended flat.
Apple gained +1.5%, Amazon +1.8%, Tesla +0.6%.
The mixed moves overnight came after US Federal Reserve vice chairman for supervision said the big question for Central Banks was how long to leave interest rates elevated. At the same time, Michelle Bowman, Fed governor, reiterated her call for multiple rate increases.
In Australia, Michele Bullock is preparing to reside over her first Reserve Bank of Australia board meeting as governor. The RBA decision will be announced at 2.30pm and it is widely expected to leave rates on hold.
Here are the market estimates for rates as reported by Bloomberg last night.
The Aussie dollar continues to weaken falling, reaching AU/USD 63.67 cents, an 11-month low, as the USD mirrored, hitting an 11-month high.
That was because of a sell-off in the Bond market, which has pushed up US borrowing costs to the highest levels since 2007.
US Treasury Yields on 5-year to 30-year rose 10 basis points overnight. The 10-year hit its highest levels since 2007, reaching 4.7%, and the 30-year hit 4.81%, its highest since 2010.
Some market analysts, such as Goldman Sachs and Blackrock, expect 10-year yields to climb to 5% or higher because of ‘embedded inflation’.
Australian Yields also climbed sharply, rising 10 basis points in 10-year Treasury notes to 4.59%. The recent sharp climb is concerning some, with yields gaining 70 bps in the past year. 58 of those bps have been in the past month alone.