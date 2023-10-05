ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Slightly Up, Wall St Closes Mixed as Oil Prices Fall, Magellan Tumbles
Midday market update
The stock market continued its upward trajectory, building on previous gains as the recent turbulence in US bonds and equities subsided overnight. This calming trend was observed just before the release of crucial non-farm payroll data out tonight AEST, which holds significant weight in guiding the market’s expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.
At midday, the ASX 200 is up 0.34% to 6,949.2. A robust surge in financial sector stocks drove this upswing. All major banks experienced positive momentum, with Commonwealth Bank leading the way with a 1.51% increase, followed by Westpac with a 1.79% jump, ANZ with a 1.28% gain, and National Australia Bank with a rise of 1.75%.
Meanwhile, on Wall Street, losses were curtailed as data revealed a moderate rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week. Although this figure increased, it remained close to historic lows.
In the currency market, the Australian dollar strengthened, trading 0.5% higher at around US63.71 cents
On the downside, the Energy sector faced challenges as crude oil prices extended their decline overnight. Concerns about slowing global economic growth, which could potentially reduce consumption, weighed heavily on the energy market. West Texas Intermediate settled near $US82.77 a barrel, dipping below its 50-day moving average for the first time since July.
Oil price dip brings relief to markets and inflation fears
Over the past two days, a large retreat in oil prices has eased fears of ’embedded inflation’ for many investors.
Despite renewed promises by Saudia Arabia and Russia to continue their 1 million-barrel oil cut through to December, oil prices have eased.
Brent crude has fallen from its peak of US$96.55 pb on the 27th of September to US$84.48 pb today.
Despite gaining 0.50% in trading today, markets have calmed as $100 per barrel seems out of reach for now.
WTI crude is down to US$82.82pb today, also gaining 0.62% but far off its highs seen at the end of September of US$93.68pb.
Falling oil prices can have a positive impact on inflation, as they reduce the cost of goods and services that rely on oil as an input. This includes transportation costs, which can have a ripple effect throughout the economy. For example, if the cost of shipping goods goes down, businesses can pass those savings on to consumers in the form of lower prices.
Additionally, falling oil prices can boost consumer spending power, as people have more money left over after paying for essential expenses. This can lead to increased demand for goods and services, which can help to stimulate the economy.
RBA’s latest financial stability review published
Today, the Reserve Bank of Australia released its semi-annual financial stability review, outlining the state of the economy and what it views as risks for Australia moving forward.
Here is the report in full if you would like to read it.
For those short on time, here is the summary.
The increase in inflation and interest rates since 2021 has put pressure on household and business finances in Australia and around the globe. It has also exposed vulnerabilities in some overseas banks, financial markets and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs). However, in the face of a more challenging macroeconomic environment, households and businesses have been largely resilient to date, which has kept loan arrears low, and the global banking system continues to be supported by high levels of capital and liquidity.
Global financial stability risks remain elevated and include the following:
- The spread of property sector stress in China to the rest of its economy and financial system, which has other longstanding vulnerabilities. While direct links between China’s financial system and the global financial system (including Australia) are generally limited, financial stress in China could spread to the rest of the world via its effect on global economic activity and associated changes in risk aversion.
- A sharp tightening in financial conditions and disorderly asset repricing caused by, for example, a severe global economic downturn or a reassessment of the interest rate outlook if inflation stays high for longer than expected. A tightening in global financial conditions could transmit to Australia via linkages in funding markets and risk aversion.
- NBFIs in key financial centres could amplify abrupt adjustments in global financial conditions, as seen in episodes of stress in the global financial system in 2022.
- A further weakening of conditions in commercial real estate (CRE). Current challenges – including higher interest rates, declining incomes and falling prices – are weighing on the ability of borrowers in this market to service and roll over their debt; as a result, stress in the sector could intensify. However, banks in most overseas markets and in Australia should generally be more resilient to CRE stress than in past, owing to conservative lending practices implemented in recent years. Banks in some economies, including Australia, are also less exposed to the CRE sector compared with previous periods of high inflation and interest rates, such as in the early 1990s.
- A sharp increase in unemployment and a slowdown in economic growth. While most banks are well placed to withstand a sharp economic slowdown, higher-than-anticipated loan losses resulting from high unemployment could lead to a tightening in lending standards, which would in turn amplify that downturn.
- Renewed pressure on smaller banks, especially in the United States, due to a significant increase in their cost of funding and the potential for a rise in non-performing loans (NPLs), including from CRE exposures. This could lead to a broad-based tightening in financial conditions, because these banks account for a large share of loans outstanding.
- Ongoing threats to global financial stability generated from outside the financial system continue to build, including those related to cyber-attacks, geopolitical tensions and risks associated with climate change.
Magellan [ASX:MFG] falls 7% as FUM drops
Australian fund managers Magellan [ASX:MFG] have seen their shares tumble today as they provided an update to their funds under management.
MFG is the worst performer on the ASX 200 today after it reported a $4 billion drop in funds under management in September.
The fund experienced net outflows of $2 billion, which included net retail outflows of $0.3 billion and institutional outflows of $1.7 billion.
The money manager booked $35 billion in FUM in its latest update, down from the $39 billion it recorded in August.
Good morning
Good morning investors,
A mixed showing for global equities markets overnight with Wall St closing with little change on the day.
Investors have been fretting over US unemployment figures, which reveal the labour market is still tight.
Oil prices continue to slide as demand remains uncertain.
In Australia, eyes are on the Reserve Bank.
It releases its half-yearly financial stability review this morning, which may give us an indication of how households are faring with higher interest rates.
Also expected today are Australian Retail sales numbers which should give us an insight into the state of the economy moving forward.
S&P500 finished down -0.13%, while the DOW was flat at -0.030%. The Nasdaq ended its session down -0.12%.
The ASX 200 opened its session today flat but has since gained slightly, up 0.20% to 6,939.6.