ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Slightly Up, Wall St Closes Mixed as Oil Prices Fall, Magellan Tumbles

Oil price dip brings relief to markets and inflation fears

Over the past two days, a large retreat in oil prices has eased fears of ’embedded inflation’ for many investors.

Despite renewed promises by Saudia Arabia and Russia to continue their 1 million-barrel oil cut through to December, oil prices have eased.

Brent crude has fallen from its peak of US$96.55 pb on the 27th of September to US$84.48 pb today.

Despite gaining 0.50% in trading today, markets have calmed as $100 per barrel seems out of reach for now.

WTI crude is down to US$82.82pb today, also gaining 0.62% but far off its highs seen at the end of September of US$93.68pb.