ASX News LIVE | XJO to Rise; Oil Prices Jump as Tensions in Middle East Take Centre Stage

Inquiry into blocking of Qatar flights by Qantas and politicians delivers final report

The Senate committee investigating the Commonwealth Bilateral Air Service Agreements has released its conclusive findings this afternoon. The report reveals compelling evidence of Qantas’ “aggressive use of market power” concerning the federal government’s denial of additional flights requested by Qatar Airways.

Established just last month, the Senate committee was a response to the government’s rejection of Qatar Airways’ plea for 28 extra weekly flights, a decision justified by Transport Minister Catherine King as being in the “national interest.”

The report avoided directly pointing fingers at the government or minister, but the implication was certainly one of background pressure.

In its final report, the committee has outlined ten key recommendations. Among them is a call for the competition watchdog to resume its oversight of domestic airlines and an urgent request for the federal government to “promptly reassess” its earlier decision.

Senator Bridget McKenzie, chair of the committee and Nationals Senator, emphasised that the recommendations were geared towards ensuring Australians benefit from more affordable airfares, saying:

‘At a time of a cost-of-living crisis in Australia the Government has made decisions that have protected Qantas’ market share and kept the cost of airfares higher for Australian families and exporters, and they have delayed making critical decisions to improve the reliability of domestic travel especially at Sydney Airport,’ Senator McKenzie said.

‘The committee heard evidence that Australians could have been enjoying cheaper flights to Europe and the Middle East as early as April this year had the Government approved additional Qatar Airways flights, and that Turkish Airlines had planned to offer additional flights in time for families to reunite overseas this Christmas.’

‘Clear evidence was provided of the aggressive use of market power by Qantas and the committee has called for reinstatement of Australian Competition and Consumer Commission monitoring of the domestic airline industry and for the competition watchdog to inquire into anti-competitive behaviour in the sector.’