ASX News LIVE | XJO Opens Up as Safe-Haven Assets See Flurry of Demand; Gold, Silver & Oil All Lift

Virgin Australia posts first profit in over a decade; IPO delayed

Virgin Australia has reported its first profit in 11 years.

The company reported a statutory net profit after tax of $129 million for FY23. This is a significant gain from its $565.5 million in 2022.

The report also showed revenue more than doubled to $5 billion as customers took holidays that were put off due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.

CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said today’s return to profitability was an ‘important milestone’ for the airline.

‘By creating a systemically lower cost base and a conservative balance sheet as well as investing heavily in technology and our frontline, we are well positioned for the future,’ she said.

Virgin Australia is owned by US private equity firm Bain Capital, who bought the airline back in 2020 for $3.5 billion after the company went into voluntary administration as costs and debt overcame the airline during Australian travel restrictions.

Now, Bain has been eyeing a potential public listing, while Virgin says it will hire 1,500 frontline staff next year.

According to Bloomberg sources, Bain Capital has pushed back the IPO launch to 2024, citing market conditions.

The Virgin IPO launch was set to be the largest this year, and a rapid return to public markets after less than three years since it was overcome by debt.