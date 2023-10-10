ASX News LIVE | XJO to Follow Wall St Higher; Oil and Bonds Ease, Qantas, BOQ, Telstra All Feature

Good morning

Good morning all,

The ASX 200 opened up 0.49% to 7,075.0 as U.S. Treasury bond yields eased pressure on the markets after the bond market reopened following closure for the Columbus Day holiday.

A dovish tone from Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson and Bank of Dallas president Lorie Logan suggested that the recent surge in long-term Treasury yields was helping tighten financial conditions and may reduce the need for the U.S. central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate again.

This was a sign that the Fed may be slowing down its aggressive rate hike campaign.

U.S. 10-year treasury bond yields are down -15bps to 4.65% after closing Friday at 4.783%. It is the biggest daily slide since March’s regional banking panic that took down several banks, including the tech bro favoured Silicon Valley Bank.

Source: Tullett Prebon

In Europe and elsewhere, bond yields fell as people sought the safety of bonds as concerns about the Middle East spread.

Australian 10-year fell -8bps to 4.43%. U.K.’s 10-year was down -5bpt to 4.42%.

Oil prices fell back slightly after a spike following the attack on Israel. Brent Crude is down 0.60% to US$87.62.

The Dow finished up 0.40%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.58%, and the S&P 500 closed up 0.52%.

The rush into Gold has subsided after the initial news of the attack, with prices down -0.16%.

Iron Ore is up 0.37% as China eyes stimulus; however, Singapore iron ore futures point to a coming dip.

Euro natural gas prices jumped again overnight, rising 14% after spiking yesterday as the Israeli government instructed Chevron to shutter its Tamar gas field in northern Israel.

Yesterday’s reported pipeline issues between Finland and Estonia that also pushed up supply are now being investigated as possible sabotage.

Officials had said a ship had passed over the pipeline, causing the damage potentially with an anchor. However, the latest seismic data from Norsar, the Norwegian seismological foundation, said it had detected a probable explosion. Finland is now investigating.

The Aussie dollar rose against the USD, gaining 0.32%, reaching AU/USD 64.30 cents.