ASX News LIVE | ASX to Edge Higher for Sixth Day Running; Liontown Takeover Back in Trouble, Oil and BTC Tumble

Liontown shares fall as seven-day extension given to takeover bid

Global lithium and chemical giant Albermale [NYSE:ALB] has been granted a seven-day extension to its due diligence period. Albemarle has an uphill battle from here as it attempts to secure its lithium prize in WA explorer Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR].

Albemarle has seen its $6.6 billion takeover offer turn from a likelihood to a dream since the company first began pursuing Liontown for $4.3 billion last October.

Since the initial news, shareholders and investors have bought heavily into LTR, with the share price rising 83% in the past 12 months as the deal was progressively increased to match what board members described as a ‘fair valuation’.

However, shares are down 2.23% today as the deal now hangs on life-support as Gina Reinheart again increased her stake to now total 19.9% after spending $1.3 billion on Liontown shares as she moves to insert herself between the deal.

Any chance of the deal going forward will have to go through her as her major stake will control enough of the shareholder vote to become the queenmaker in Liontown’s future.