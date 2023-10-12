ASX News LIVE | ASX 200 to Fall, Markets Lose Momentum as High US Inflation Data Spikes Bond Yields

Asian stocks fall as China’s CPI data comes in flat

China’s consumer price index for September came in at 0%, lower than the expected 0.2% increase that analysts predicted in the Reuters poll of economists.

China also reported a 2.5% decline in its producer price index, compared to the expected 2.4% drop.

The results highlighted just how slow the Chinese recovery has been, as consumer spending remains flat as capital flows out of the country.

In a recent ruling, China banned new offshore brokerage accounts in an attempt to plug the holes left by its previous forex controls to try to stem the flow of capital outside of the country.

Source: Bloomberg

Foreign holdings of Chinese equities and debt have fallen by approximately US$188 billion or 17% from December 2021 through to June.

The mass exodus coincides with China’s economic slump due to years of Covid restrictions, a property market crisis, and persistent tensions with the West, which has turned away investment that now focuses on ‘friendshoring‘.

This is where Western-allied countries and policymakers focus on bringing supply chains to friendly countries to avoid similar issues to Australia’s tariffs on barley and wine by China. The 2020 80% tariff on barley was lifted in August this year, giving some hope to winemakers. However, the wine tariff remains, leaving wine growers with an estimated 2.8 billion bottles of surplus wine.

In recent months, China’s ‘Wolf warrior diplomacy’ has waned as the country realises it has supremely backfired and pushed many of its major trading partners into closer economic ties with the West.

With the latest data out, China is staring down the risk of deflation once again. Chinese officials have signalled that they are looking at large stimulus moving forward, but details are yet to be announced beyond a paltry increase in their stakes in the big four Chinese banks.