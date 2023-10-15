ASX News LIVE | XJO to Fall; Oil Prices Spike Again as Middle East Risk Escalates; Qantas Loses More Leadership

Central Banks speeches to set the tone for this week

A raft of speeches from Central Bank officials throughout this week will determine much of the market’s sentiment beyond the tensions in the Middle East.

Speeches from the Bank of England Deputy Governor this evening, as well as multiple Fed officials and European Central Bank meetings and speeches, will shape the expectations of further interest rate positions for the remainder of the year.

Currently, the CME FedWatch has a probability of 7.2% for a further interest rate hike in the US in the next FOMC meeting in 16 days.

In Australia, the RBA meeting minutes will be released tomorrow morning to provide insight into how our officials are thinking about the impacts of rising oil prices on embedded inflation and the need for further tightening.

The ASX RBA Rate Indicator has the chance of a raise in the next meeting at only 5%, but it should be interesting to see the change in the market expectations post-minutes.