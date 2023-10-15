ASX News LIVE | XJO to Fall; Oil Prices Spike Again as Middle East Risk Escalates; Qantas Loses More Leadership
Central Banks speeches to set the tone for this week
A raft of speeches from Central Bank officials throughout this week will determine much of the market’s sentiment beyond the tensions in the Middle East.
Speeches from the Bank of England Deputy Governor this evening, as well as multiple Fed officials and European Central Bank meetings and speeches, will shape the expectations of further interest rate positions for the remainder of the year.
Currently, the CME FedWatch has a probability of 7.2% for a further interest rate hike in the US in the next FOMC meeting in 16 days.
In Australia, the RBA meeting minutes will be released tomorrow morning to provide insight into how our officials are thinking about the impacts of rising oil prices on embedded inflation and the need for further tightening.
The ASX RBA Rate Indicator has the chance of a raise in the next meeting at only 5%, but it should be interesting to see the change in the market expectations post-minutes.
The ASX 200 opened slightly down this morning at -0.09%, 7,044.6, as fears of the war against Hamas escalating into a broader conflict dampened global markets.
Oil prices spiked heavily over the weekend, up nearly 8%, with Brent Crude back above US$90, at US$91.05, while WTI crude sits at US$87.86 as fears of Iran responding to the war in Gaza have centred global concern around oil shipping from the Gulf States.
The Straight of Hormuz, immediately south of Iran, has become the focus for much of these concerns as over 20% of global oil and a significant portion of gas travel through the thin channel from the Gulf States, which could be at risk if a wider conflict breaks out.
Source: Freeworldmaps
The U.S. has announced it is sending a second aircraft carrier group into the region but has said it has no intentions to engage in combat activities on behalf of Israel.
‘There is no intention or plan to put American troops on the ground in Israel,’ John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said Thursday.
The Dow +0.12%, Nasdaq -1.23%, S&P 500 -0.50%.
Gold is down -0.35% overnight, ending its strong weekend gains of around 5.40%.
Iron Ore is up nearly 1% as hopes of China stepping in to aid its ailing property sector heat up.
The Aussie dollar is up +0.27% after falling over the weekend, reaching US63.07 cents.
Bitcoin is up 0.83% to US$27,089 as it passes the US$26,800 resistance but fails to climb higher.
Looking ahead to this week, we have:
-CPI data out from NZ on Tuesday
-RBA meeting minutes on Tuesday
-Retail sales in the US Tuesday night AEST.
– GDP data for China Wednesday
-CPI data from the UK and Europe on Wednesday
-Employment data for Australia on Wednesday
-Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks on Friday