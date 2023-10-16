ASX News LIVE | XJO Jumps Following Wall St; NZ Inflation Growth Slows; Stocks to Watch: Rio, Hub, A2 Milk, Newcrest, Syrah

Bitcoin surges as it hits the limelight again

Bitcoin [BTC] has seen its volatility return to the fore as the primary cryptocurrency hits the mainstream press again.

Traders moved towards safe-haven assets after tensions in the Middle East grew, propelling the price of gold and the USD up as demand for bonds spiked.

These movements have calmed somewhat since their initial flurry, but BTC has maintained its momentum.

However, not all of the news has been true. As typical with the crypto space, a single false tweet by Cointelegraph, one of the major crypto news sites, sent the market spiking up and down.

The now-deleted tweet falsely asserted that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission had approved BlackRock’s iShares spot Bitcoin ETF. This news created a false spike that liquidated $100 million in shorts on the market.

Bitcoin is up 5.45% in the past five days and has broken important resistance lines but may struggle to continue this pace this far out from the halving coming mid-2024.

In a widely reposted video today, BlackRock’s Larry Fink compares BTC to Treasuries and gold as a ‘flight to quality’, emboldening BTC traders.